RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dramatic weather headed to Virginia is impacting events here this weekend.

Hurricane Ian, which slammed into Florida on Wednesday, is predicted to result in storms near Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected.

RICHMOND

The 2nd Street Festival in Jackson Ward is canceled. Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the event’s Facebook page, the festival headliner, Grandmaster Flash will perform indoors at The Hippodrome theater on Saturday evening . The performance will be free and open to the public, but capacity is limited and based upon availability.

. The performance will be free and open to the public, but capacity is limited and based upon availability. Gallmeyer Farms’ pumpkin patch is encouraging visitors to visit the attraction on Thursday, Sept. 29 or Friday, Sept. 30 in anticipation of the stormy weather predicted which may shut down their outdoor events over the weekend. The indoor market is expected to open this weekend.

All Richmond Parks and Recreation youth football and soccer games are canceled on Oct. 1.

The weekly RVA Big Market, held every Saturday at Bryan Park, is canceled this week.

Hog on the Hill, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, is canceled and postponed until further notice.

HENRICO

The outdoor movie in the park event screening of Luca is canceled on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Johnson Elementary School.

Reynolds Community College 50Fest, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 is postponed to spring 2023.

CHESTERFIELD

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is canceling the following weekend events:

The First Responders Cultural Festival and CommUnity Cup, which was scheduled for Oct. 1 is rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Eppington Heritage Day, scheduled for Oct. 1, is rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pleasant View Open House, scheduled for Oct. 1 is rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gardening 101 workshop at the Cooperative Extension, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 has been canceled.

The Soldiers, Tradesmen, and Farmers event at the Henricus Historical Park, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 has been canceled.

First Saturday in the Garden at Cooperative Extension, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, will be held inside.

HANOVER COUNTY

Windy Knoll Farm’s pumpkin patch will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.

KING WILLIAM

The West Point Crab Carnival has been canceled and postponed to the weekend of Oct. 29. Vendors should keep their parking passes to use them on the new date of the event.

ORANGE COUNTY

Sarah’s Pumpkin Patch is open Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, in a bare bones format for people who just want pumpkins, sunflowers and to go through a maze. The owners are watching the weather to determine whether the fall harvest attraction will be open on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Statewide, the Virginia High School League issued a statement on Thursday, Sept. 29 that said: “Localities throughout the Commonwealth may experience different impacts from Hurricane Ian. VHSL encourages its member schools to follow local forecasts and the Governor’s directives when deciding whether to postpone or play scheduled athletic events on Friday and Saturday. Each school is responsible for making these decisions.”

Is your event canceled because of the rainy forecast predicted this weekend due to Hurricane Ian’s path? Let 8News know by emailing the information to update the public at news@wric.com.