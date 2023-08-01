RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia requires all children entering school to show proof of immunization. Kids who don’t meet the minimum requirements may not be able to start their education on time.

In Virginia, documented proof that a child has received the minimum vaccines required by the Commonwealth for their particular age is mandatory to attend a public or private elementary, middle or secondary school, child care center, nursery school, family day care home or developmental center.

Vaccinations must be received following the schedule guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Doctor Karen Shelton, Virginia’s health commissioner, says immunizations help stop the spread of diseases such as polio, measles, mumps or even whooping cough. In addition, the HPV vaccine is even proven to help prevent several types of cancer.

“The HPV vaccine does prevent human papillomavirus and this is the only vaccine we have that actually helps prevent cancer. HPV causes up to 6 kinds of cancer and so having this vaccine really does show reduction of cancers throughout our community.”

Shelton says schools are at the heart of our communities and keeping them healthy helps to keep everyone safer.

Minimum vaccinations required for children to attend school in person in Virginia

Diphtheria, Tetanus, & Pertussis (DTaP, DTP, or Tdap)

Haemophilus Influenzae Type b (Hib)

Hepatitis A (HAV)

Hepatitis B

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Measles, Mumps, & Rubella (MMR)

Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY)

Pneumococcal (PCV)

Polio (IPV)

Rotavirus

Varicella (Chickenpox)

While the above list outlines the requirements for in-person attendance, the CDC also provides an outline of recommended vaccines for children 18 and younger. The immunization schedule is organized by age and can be found online here.

For those attending college, the Virginia immunization guidelines can be found online here, but at a minimum, required immunizations will include vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, poliomyelitis, measles (rubeola), German measles (rubella) and mumps.

Any student is permitted to be exempt from immunization requirements on the basis of a conflict with their religion unless a health emergency or epidemic of disease has been declared. Students may also provide a statement from a licensed physician that “states that his physical condition is such that administration of one or more of the required immunizing agents would be detrimental to his health,” according to Virginia Law.

If you’re an adult wondering if you’re up to date on all of your vaccinations, check with your doctor, or check out the CDC guide of recommended adult immunizations here.

