(STACKER) — Did you know that many of your favorite moves were filmed in Virginia?
Read on for a list of movies that were either fully or or partially filmed in the state.
Cold Mountain (2003)
- Filmed partially in Richmond and Williamsburg, Virginia.
- Director: Anthony Minghella
- IMDb user rating: 7.2 (153K reviews)
- Runtime: 154 minutes
- Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Romance
- Cast: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Renée Zellweger
Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Filmed partially at Mountain Lake Lodge in the Pembroke area of Giles County, Virginia.
- Director: Emile Ardolino
- IMDb user rating: 7.0 (247K reviews)
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Genres: Drama, Music, and Romance
- Cast: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, and Jerry Orbach
Jason Bourne (2016)
- Filmed partially in McLean area of Fairfax County, Virginia.
- Director: Paul Greengrass
- IMDb user rating: 6.6 (237K reviews)
- Runtime: 123 minutes
- Genres: Action and Thriller
- Cast: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, and Alicia Vikander
Lincoln (2012)
- Filmed in Richmond, Mechanicsville and Petersburg, Virginia.
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- IMDb user rating: 7.3 (268K reviews)
- Runtime: 150 minutes
- Genres: Biography, Drama, and History
- Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, and David Strathairn
Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Filmed partially in the McLean area of Fairfax County, Virginia.
- Director: Brian De Palma
- IMDb user rating: 7.1 (458K reviews)
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, and Emmanuelle Béart
National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
- Filmed partially at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia and at Mount Vernon, Virginia.
- Director: Jon Turteltaub
- IMDb user rating: 6.5 (248K reviews)
- Runtime: 124 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Mystery
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, and Justin Bartha
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Filmed partially at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia.
- Director: Jonathan Demme
- IMDb user rating: 8.6 (1.5M reviews)
- Runtime: 118 minutes
- Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller
- Cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Lawrence A. Bonney
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- Filmed partially at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County, Virginia.
- Director: Michael Bay
- IMDb user rating: 5.9 (422K reviews)
- Runtime: 149 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi
- Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Josh Duhamel
Stacker compiled the above list of movies filmed in Virginia using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.
This story contains some reporting from Digital Producer Katelyn Harlow.