(STACKER) — Did you know that many of your favorite moves were filmed in Virginia?

Read on for a list of movies that were either fully or or partially filmed in the state.

Filmed partially in Richmond and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Director: Anthony Minghella

IMDb user rating: 7.2 (153K reviews)

Runtime: 154 minutes

Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Romance

Cast: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Renée Zellweger

Filmed partially at Mountain Lake Lodge in the Pembroke area of Giles County, Virginia.

in the Pembroke area of Giles County, Virginia. Director: Emile Ardolino

IMDb user rating: 7.0 (247K reviews)

Runtime: 100 minutes

Genres: Drama, Music, and Romance

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, and Jerry Orbach

‘Dirty Dancing’ (Credit: Courtesy Lionsgate Entertainment)

Filmed partially in McLean area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Director: Paul Greengrass

IMDb user rating: 6.6 (237K reviews)

Runtime: 123 minutes

Genres: Action and Thriller

Cast: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, and Alicia Vikander

Filmed in Richmond, Mechanicsville and Petersburg, Virginia.

Director: Steven Spielberg

IMDb user rating: 7.3 (268K reviews)

Runtime: 150 minutes

Genres: Biography, Drama, and History

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, and David Strathairn

The Virginia Capitol is seen March 4, 2010, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Filmed partially in the McLean area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Director: Brian De Palma

IMDb user rating: 7.1 (458K reviews)

Runtime: 110 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, and Emmanuelle Béart

Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ at the BFI IMAX on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Filmed partially at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia and at Mount Vernon, Virginia.

in Alexandria, Virginia and at Mount Vernon, Virginia. Director: Jon Turteltaub

IMDb user rating: 6.5 (248K reviews)

Runtime: 124 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Mystery

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, and Justin Bartha

George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia (Photo: Department of Historic Resources)

Filmed partially at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia.

Director: Jonathan Demme

IMDb user rating: 8.6 (1.5M reviews)

Runtime: 118 minutes

Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

Cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Lawrence A. Bonney

The Marine Corps medallion located on Marine Corps Base Quantico (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh)

Filmed partially at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Director: Michael Bay

IMDb user rating: 5.9 (422K reviews)

Runtime: 149 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Josh Duhamel

