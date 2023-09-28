RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Travel + Leisure, a popular American travel magazine, recently ranked the 10 best places to live in Virginia, according to the magazine’s experts.

Cities were ranked on a number of factors, including job opportunities, culture, size and housing affordability.

The full Top 10 List is as follows:

Richmond Charlottesville Alexandria Fairfax Arlington Leesburg Falls Church Virginia Beach McLean Williamsburg

According to the publication, Richmond was ranked highly for its size — simultaneously providing the feel of a smaller town with a vibrant scene for cuisine, entertainment and activities.

Closely following Richmond in second place was Charlottesville. Again, the city was praised for its size but also its proximity to outdoor hiking activities and Washington, D.C.

Filling out the top five spots were three northern Virginia cities, including Alexandria, Fairfax and Arlington.

The full list and summaries explaining the placement of each city can be found on the Travel + Leisure website.