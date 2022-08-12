RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia cities have been given the distinction of being among the best in the nation after receiving the title of two of the “Best Places to Live on the East Coast,” according to an article written by U.S. News.

Richmond and Virginia Beach both placed in the top 25 on the list, with Richmond coming in at #7 and Virginia Beach at #22.

Richmond

Coming in at #7 out of a ranked list of 25 of the best places to live on the East Coast, Richmond is the hub of Central Virginia. With an average salary of $55,630, Richmond falls just below the national average of $56,310.

Although the average salary may be close to the national average, the cost of living is high in Richmond, with housing costs requiring on average 24.14% of annual household income, according to U.S. News.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach secured a solid spot on the list at #22. With a population of 1,768,956, U.S. News ranked the popular vacation destination based on results from a SurveyMonkey survey asking 3,500 U.S. residents where they would prefer to live. Out of the 150 most populous U.S. metro areas, Virginia Beach ranked #27 for desirability.

The city’s average salary comes in just under Richmond’s, with an average annual salary of $52,170.

Here’s the full list of cities featured in the U.S. News article: The Best Places to Live on the East Coast:

Portland, Maine Boston, Massachusetts Washington, D.C. Melbourne, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Hartford, Connecticut Charleston, South Carolina Richmond, Virginia Manchester, New Hampshire Lancaster, Pennsylvania Daytona Beach, Florida Worcester, Massachusetts Reading, Pennsylvania Port St. Lucie, Florida Baltimore, Maryland Trenton, New Jersey York, Pennsylvania Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Savannah, Georgia Providence, Rhode Island Virginia Beach, Virginia New Haven, Connecticut Salisbury, Maryland Springfield, Massachusetts