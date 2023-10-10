RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Halloween approaching, Virginians have plenty of opportunities to get into the spooky spirit. From trick-or-treating events to Halloween decorating contests to a zombie run, there are tons of ways to celebrate.

The following is a list of festive events across Central Virginia in October:

‘Skull School’ at Pocahontas State Park

This educational event will be hosted at the park — located at 10301 State Park Rd. in Chesterfield — from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Guests will learn how to identify animal skulls based on their characteristics. The program will include hands-on practice with several different animal species.

‘Skull School’ event, hosted by Pocahontas State Park (Photo: DCR)

Smoketree 5K Zombie Fun Run

The 5K race will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 14 and features spooky fun along the way, beginning and ending at Smoketree Pool in north Chesterfield. The run will begin at 6:45 p.m. and last until 8:15 p.m.

There will also be a one-mile family Family Fun Walk for all ages. The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m. There will also be an afterparty lasting until 10 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costume — although persons 16 and older will be prohibited from wearing Halloween masks.

The Zombie Fun Run will feature several undead volunteers who will roam the course but will not touch the participants.

(Courtesy of Smoketree Zombie Run)

Great Pumpkin Fest at Kings Dominion

This event series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 28 and will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates will be: Saturday, Oct. 14, Sunday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 21.

Guests will enjoy pumpkin painting, hay mazes, games and live entertainment. These events will be scare-free, according to organizers.

‘Ominous Osteology’ at Pocahontas State Park

This ‘Ominous Osteology’ educational event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 as part of a series of Spooky Sundays.

Spooky Plants Tour at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Guests can peruse the spookiest plants that Lewis Ginter has to offer on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Halloween Movie Nights at Starr Hill Beer Hall and Rooftop

Starr Hill will host free showings of movies ranging from ‘Scream,’ to ‘The Shining,’ and more, beginning Thursday, Oct. 19. at 6 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a beer and a snack all while watching a spooky movie on the big screen.

Other dates include Thursday, Oct.12 at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, October 31 at 4 p.m.

‘Wicked Web Weavers’ at Pocahontas State Park

The ‘Wicked Web Weavers’ event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 as part of a series of Spooky Sundays.

Squirrel-O-Ween at The Diamond

Squirrel-O-Ween will be hosted on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Children who attend will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat for free through the stadium. There will also be hayrides around the stadium’s warning track and Halloween costume contests.

Guests can enjoy a doughnut eating contest for children under the age of 13 at 6:30 p.m. and a pie eating contest for adults at 7:30 p.m.

(Courtesy of the Richmond Flying Squirrels)

‘Bewitching Bats’ at Pocahontas State Park

This educational event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 as part of a series of Spooky Sundays.

Hopewell Halloween house decorating contest

Participants in the Hopewell Halloween house decorating contest have to decorate their home and register before Oct. 8, organizers said.

After inspection, homes that are approved to participate will be included on the official Haunted Homes Driving Tour map. Organizers said the tour will be advertised from Oct. 11 until October 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. each night.

Halloween decorations (Photo: Getty Images)

Ashland Halloween 2023

Ashland Halloween will feature a number of events held by local businesses from Friday, Oct. 27, to Tuesday, Oct. 31. According to the Downtown Ashland Association, over 20 events have been added to the calendar with more expected on the way.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, families will be able to use an online trick-or-treat map to find which households will be participating.