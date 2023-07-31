RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With monarch butterflies being classified as endangered last year by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN), it’s no wonder that populations are declining. But, what can be done to support these important pollinators?

A major contributing factor to the decline in monarch populations in recent years is habitat loss, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

In an effort to combat this, the DCR has created the following list of native Virginian plants that monarch butterfly lovers can add to their gardens to support them throughout all stages of their life cycle:

Swamp milkweed : Leaves are critical for the egg and larvae stages. Pink blossoms provide nectar from July through August.

: Leaves are critical for the egg and larvae stages. Pink blossoms provide nectar from July through August. Butterfly weed : Leaves are food during the egg and larvae stages. Orange blossoms provide nectar from June through August.

: Leaves are food during the egg and larvae stages. Orange blossoms provide nectar from June through August. New York aster : Purple flowers provide nectar from August through October.

: Purple flowers provide nectar from August through October. Threadleaf coreopsis : Yellow flowers provide nectar from June through October.

: Yellow flowers provide nectar from June through October. Sneezeweed : Yellow flowers provide nectar from July through September.

: Yellow flowers provide nectar from July through September. Narrow-leaf sunflower : Yellow flowers provide nectar from September through October.

: Yellow flowers provide nectar from September through October. Oxeye sunflower : Yellow flowers provide nectar from June through September.

: Yellow flowers provide nectar from June through September. Eastern rosemallow : Pink flowers provide nectar from June through September.

: Pink flowers provide nectar from June through September. Bee balm : Red flowers provide nectar from June through August.

: Red flowers provide nectar from June through August. Summer phlox : Lavender flowers provide nectar from July through September.

: Lavender flowers provide nectar from July through September. Sweet goldenrod : Yellow flowers provide nectar from August through October.

: Yellow flowers provide nectar from August through October. New York Ironweed: Purple flowers provide nectar from August through September.

For more information about monarch butterflies in Virginia, visit DCR’s website.