(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed.

The last economic recession — the Great Recession of 2007-2009 — caused unemployment rates to increase up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate lowered 0.2 percent in May, putting the state’s overall rate at 2.9 percent. This is 0.8 percent lower than the national rate as of May, which increased by 0.3 percent to 3.7 percent.

Here is a list of the 25 counties with the highest unemployment rates in the state of Virginia:

#25. Halifax County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,944 people (596 unemployed)

#24. Northampton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,528 people (211 unemployed)

#23. Prince Edward County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,380 people (394 unemployed)

#22. Accomack County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,079 people (603 unemployed)

#21. Hampton city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 66,179 people (2,489 unemployed)

#20. Franklin city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,541 people (139 unemployed)

#19. Williamsburg city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,005 people (276 unemployed)

#18. Lynchburg city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 36,796 people (1,427 unemployed)

#17. Lee County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,443 people (335 unemployed)

#16. Tazewell County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 15,852 people (628 unemployed)

#15. Lexington city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,466 people (101 unemployed)

#14. Page County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,563 people (518 unemployed)

#13. Wise County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,124 people (535 unemployed)

#12. Sussex County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 3,721 people (156 unemployed)

#11. Dickenson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,662 people (198 unemployed)

#10. Buckingham County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,698 people (278 unemployed)

#9. Hopewell city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,993 people (428 unemployed)

#8. Buchanan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,543 people (291 unemployed)

#7. Danville city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,105 people (866 unemployed)

#6. Brunswick County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,102 people (282 unemployed)

#5. Martinsville city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,743 people (270 unemployed)

#4. Emporia city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 2,401 people (116 unemployed)

#3. Lancaster County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,691 people (299 unemployed)

#2. Petersburg city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 13,076 people (702 unemployed)

#1. Northumberland County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,779 people (322 unemployed)

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Virginia using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.