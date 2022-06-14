RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia place names and their pronunciations can be a nightmare for visitors and newcomers to the Commonwealth. Thankfully, we’ve got a cheat sheet for you to make sure you’re speaking like a local!

The most mispronounced places in Virginia (Graphic by Tyler Thrasher)

We asked our Facebook audience to chime in and let us know what places “grind their gears” when they hear them pronounced incorrectly.

Central Virginia

Henrico

This one’s a stone-cold classic and also features on our other list, ‘How you can tell if someone is from Richmond.’ Someone new to the area might be tempted to pronounce it ‘Hen-ree-ko’ or ‘Hen-rick-oh’ but the common pronunciation is, of course, ‘Hen-rye-ko.’

Powhatan

The temptation to pronounce the county’s name as ‘Poh-wah-tan’ might make sense given the typical pronunciation of Powhite, but the most common pronunciation is ‘Pow-ah-tan’. The county is named after the leader of an alliance of Algonquian-speaking Native American tribes in the Tidewater in 1607, when the British first settled at Jamestown.

Matoaca

For those who might be tempted to syllabize all the vowels in Matoaca, it might seem a little unnatural to pronounce it ‘Mah-toke-ah’ but once you do, you might find it fun to say. The Chesterfield County town gets its name from the Pamunkey princess Matoaka; better known by her nickname, ‘Pocahontas.’

Mattaponi

An unincorporated town in King and Queen County, Mattaponi can be a struggle for some. Most out-of-towners pronounce it ‘Mat-ah-poh-nee’ but the correct pronunciation is actually ‘Mat-ah-poh-nye’. Local vernacular can make it sound like ‘Mat-ah-pa-nye’ but all agree it is certainly not ‘-pony.’

Huguenot

This small town in Powhatan County might look intimidating. And some might be tempted to over-think it and pronounce it ‘Hue-gwen-oh’ or something similar. The correct pronunciation, however, is simply ‘Hue-guh-knot.’

Northern Virginia

Fauquier

The name of Fauquier County is sure to stump anyone new to it; some common mispronunciations include ‘Fow-kai-er’ and ‘Faw-kwai-er’. The correct pronunciation, however, is simply ‘Faw-keer’. The county is named after Francis Fauquier, who was Lieutenant Governor of Virginia at the time of the county’s establishment.

Loudoun

This county at the northernmost tip of the Commonwealth might throw some people. It is not pronounced ‘Lewd-en’ like Louie, but ‘Loud-on’. The county is supposedly named for John Campbell, the Fourth Earl of Loudoun and governor-general of Virginia from 1756 to 1759.

Dumfries

No, it’s not ‘Dumb-fries’. This town in Prince William County gets its name from a town in Dumfriesshire, Scotland. The correct pronunciation is simply ‘Dum-freeze.’

Tidewater

Norfolk

You may be tempted to pronounce this as it looks; ‘Nor-folk’. But the correct pronunciation is actually ‘Nor-fuhk.’ The city is presumably named after a British county of the same name — and pronunciation.

Portsmouth

A name that may prove troublesome for those not familiar with it. Portsmouth is not pronounced ‘Ports-mouth’, instead, it is pronounced like ‘Port-smith’. The name comes from a port in the city of Hampshire in southern England.

Gloucester

This is a tricky one. Common mispronunciations for this one include, ‘Glou-chest-er’ and ‘Glou-ster.’ The hardest part for some is the missing vowel, but the correct pronunciation is ‘Glost-er.’ The original Gloucester is a cathedral city within Gloucestershire in England.

Isle of Wight

Here’s another area of the Tidewater named after a British region. Some people are known to make the mistake of pronouncing it ‘Wright’, presumably because Wright is a more common name. Of course, the correct pronunciation is the same as the word ‘White.’

Shenandoah Valley

Staunton

Not as simple as it looks. The ‘-aunt’ spelling might lead some to pronounce it ‘Stawn-ton’, like the word ‘taunt’ but it is actually pronounced ‘Stan-ten’. The city gets its name from Lady Rebecca Staunton, who was wife to the Royal Lieutenant-Governor, Sir William Gooch, in 1747.

Bonus – Central Virginia Roads

We wanted to leave roads off this list and save them for another story but some suggestions deserved a mention.

Powhite

This one may be controversial. There are two accepted ways of pronouncing Powhite Parkway — or Powhite Creek — the first is ‘Poh-white,’ this is the more common pronunciation for people in Central Virginia. The second pronunciation ‘Pow-hite,’ while this is less common it is believed to likely be closer to its Native American origin.

Genito

Yes, it sounds like ‘genitals’. While out-of-towners might be tempted to pronounce it ‘Je-nee-toh,’ the correct pronunciation for Genito Road is ‘Jen-ih-toh.’

Parham

This road stretches across the entirety of northern Henrico, from Chippenham to Chamberlayne. The mispronunciation is almost inevitable for newcomers; ‘Par-ham’ is not the correct way to say it. The correct pronunciation is actually ‘Pear-em.’