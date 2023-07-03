(STACKER) — Virginia ranks second for U.S. states with the most devoted dog owners, according to Forbes. But what are the Commonwealth’s most popular dog names?

According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables. Why? You’ll get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: give your furry friend a name you won’t get tired of repeating.

Wag! ranked the most popular dog names in Virginia based on its users’ data. Find your next pup’s name below, or see if your canine companion’s name made the cut.

#20. Duke

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 1.73%

– National rank: #20

#19. Maggie

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 1.78%

– National rank: #30

#18. Teddy

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 1.86%

– National rank: #23

#17. Stella

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 1.87%

– National rank: #17

#16. Bear

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 1.95%

– National rank: #14

#15. Leo

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 1.96%

– National rank: #21

#14. Lola

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 2.08%

– National rank: #10

#13. Sadie

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 2.20%

– National rank: #16

#12. Buddy

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 2.39%

– National rank: #9

#11. Rocky

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 2.46%

– National rank: #13

#10. Milo

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 2.55%

– National rank: #11

#9. Coco

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 2.62%

– National rank: #7

#8. Cooper

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 2.88%

– National rank: #12

#7. Lucy

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 3.00%

– National rank: #5

#6. Bailey

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 3.02%

– National rank: #8

#5. Daisy

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 3.08%

– National rank: #6

#4. Charlie

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 3.76%

– National rank: #4

#3. Max

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 3.99%

– National rank: #3

#2. Luna

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 4.81%

– National rank: #2

#1. Bella

– Share of Virginia’s top 50 names: 5.90%

– National rank: #1

Want to see other state’s rankings? Check out the top 10 in each of the 50 states.

This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.