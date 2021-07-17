LIST: These are the counties in Virginia with the highest median income, Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hanover, Goochland crack top 25

(STACKER) – The median household income in the U.S. in 2019 was $68,703. However, the five counties with the highest median income in the country can all be found around the D.C. metropolitan area in Virginia and Maryland.

While it’s no surprise Northern Virginia counties dominated the top spots on this list, several Richmond area counties also ranked pretty high. You may be surprised to see where Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hanover and Goochland stack up.

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Southampton County

  • Median household income: $61,348
    • 17.3% below state median, 2.4% below national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
    • #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
    • #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Rockingham County

  • Median household income: $61,864
    • 16.7% below state median, 1.6% below national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
    • #819 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
    • #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Northumberland County

  • Median household income: $62,632
    • 15.6% below state median, 0.3% below national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 25.8%
    • #677 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
    • #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Augusta County

  • Median household income: $62,711
    • 15.5% below state median, 0.2% below national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
    • #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
    • #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#46. King and Queen County

  • Median household income: $63,982
    • 13.8% below state median, 1.8% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
    • #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
    • #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Lzgoss // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bedford County

  • Median household income: $64,199
    • 13.5% below state median, 2.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 26.5%
    • #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
    • #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mathews County

  • Median household income: $64,237
    • 13.5% below state median, 2.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
    • #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
    • #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Nelson County

  • Median household income: $64,313
    • 13.4% below state median, 2.3% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 29.1%
    • #456 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
    • #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Caroline County

  • Median household income: $65,103
    • 12.3% below state median, 3.6% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
    • #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
    • #2,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Fredericksburg city

  • Median household income: $65,641
    • 11.6% below state median, 4.5% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
    • #379 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
    • #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Bryan Pilati // Wikimedia Commons

#40. King William County

  • Median household income: $66,987
    • 9.7% below state median, 6.6% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
    • #688 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%
    • #3,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Greene County

  • Median household income: $67,398
    • 9.2% below state median, 7.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
    • #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
    • #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Roanoke County

  • Median household income: $68,948
    • 7.1% below state median, 9.7% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 31.5%
    • #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
    • #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Warren County

  • Median household income: $69,116
    • 6.9% below state median, 10.0% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 32.4%
    • #316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
    • #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Henrico County

  • Median household income: $70,307
    • 5.3% below state median, 11.9% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 33.5%
    • #284 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
    • #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Carmenshields // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gloucester County

  • Median household income: $70,537
    • 5.0% below state median, 12.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 29.6%
    • #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
    • #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Botetourt County

  • Median household income: $71,110
    • 4.2% below state median, 13.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 32.8%
    • #304 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
    • #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Orange County

  • Median household income: $71,548
    • 3.6% below state median, 13.9% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
    • #376 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
    • #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Prince George County

  • Median household income: $71,912
    • 3.1% below state median, 14.4% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 34.7%
    • #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
    • #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Isle of Wight County

  • Median household income: $73,991
    • 0.3% below state median, 17.7% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 35.9%
    • #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
    • #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Rappahannock County

  • Median household income: $74,284
    • 0.1% above state median, 18.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 37.7%
    • #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
    • #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Suffolk city

  • Median household income: $74,884
    • 0.9% above state median, 19.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 34.6%
    • #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
    • #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Virginia Beach city

  • Median household income: $76,610
    • 3.2% above state median, 21.9% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 35.3%
    • #235 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
    • #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Ealanghorne // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Fluvanna County

  • Median household income: $76,873
    • 3.6% above state median, 22.3% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 33.9%
    • #274 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
    • #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Culpeper County

  • Median household income: $77,935
    • 5.0% above state median, 24.0% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 35.9%
    • #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
    • #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Frederick County

  • Median household income: $78,002
    • 5.1% above state median, 24.1% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 36.1%
    • #220 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
    • #2,969 highest rate among all counties nationwide
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Chesapeake city

  • Median household income: $78,640
    • 6.0% above state median, 25.1% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 37.8%
    • #189 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
    • #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Albemarle County

  • Median household income: $79,880
    • 7.6% above state median, 27.1% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 39.4%
    • #157 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
    • #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clarke County

  • Median household income: $80,026
    • 7.8% above state median, 27.3% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 42.7%
    • #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
    • #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Manassas city

  • Median household income: $81,493
    • 9.8% above state median, 29.7% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 38.3%
    • #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
    • #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Chesterfield County

  • Median household income: $82,599
    • 11.3% above state median, 31.4% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 39.6%
    • #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%
    • #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#19. James City County

  • Median household income: $87,678
    • 18.1% above state median, 39.5% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 42.8%
    • #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%
    • #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. New Kent County

  • Median household income: $87,904
    • 18.4% above state median, 39.9% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 41.7%
    • #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
    • #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Manassas Park city

  • Median household income: $88,046
    • 18.6% above state median, 40.1% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 41.0%
    • #132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 1.4%
    • #3,142 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Spotsylvania County

  • Median household income: $88,628
    • 19.4% above state median, 41.0% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 43.9%
    • #85 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
    • #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Powhatan County

  • Median household income: $89,090
    • 20.0% above state median, 41.8% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 43.1%
    • #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%
    • #3,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hanover County

  • Median household income: $89,390
    • 20.4% above state median, 42.2% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 44.0%
    • #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
    • #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#13. York County

  • Median household income: $92,069
    • 24.0% above state median, 46.5% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 45.1%
    • #70 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
    • #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Jscott // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Goochland County

  • Median household income: $93,994
    • 26.6% above state median, 49.6% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 47.3%
    • #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
    • #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#11. King George County

  • Median household income: $94,274
    • 27.0% above state median, 50.0% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 45.2%
    • #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%
    • #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Yangiskan // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Poquoson city

  • Median household income: $97,118
    • 30.8% above state median, 54.5% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 47.3%
    • #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
    • #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fauquier County

  • Median household income: $100,783
    • 35.8% above state median, 60.4% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 50.4%
    • #35 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
    • #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide
ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Alexandria city

  • Median household income: $100,939
    • 36.0% above state median, 60.6% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 50.4%
    • #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
    • #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Prince William County

  • Median household income: $107,132
    • 44.3% above state median, 70.5% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 53.8%
    • #23 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%
    • #3,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Stafford County

  • Median household income: $111,108
    • 49.7% above state median, 76.8% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 54.9%
    • #18 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 2.9%
    • #3,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fairfax city

  • Median household income: $116,979
    • 57.6% above state median, 86.1% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 58.2%
    • #10 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
    • #2,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Arlington County

  • Median household income: $120,071
    • 61.8% above state median, 91.1% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 58.5%
    • #9 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
    • #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Fairfax County

  • Median household income: $124,831
    • 68.2% above state median, 98.6% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 60.8%
    • #4 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%
    • #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Falls Church city

  • Median household income: $127,610
    • 71.9% above state median, 103.1% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 63.2%
    • #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 1.8%
    • #3,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Loudoun County

  • Median household income: $142,299
    • 91.7% above state median, 126.4% above national median
  • Households earning over $100k: 67.2%
    • #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide
  • Households earning less than $15k: 2.5%
    • #3,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Method

Stacker compiled this data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Annual income depends heavily on a household’s education, race, ethnicity, gender, and location.

