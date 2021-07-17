LIST: These are the counties in Virginia with the highest median income, Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hanover, Goochland crack top 25

(STACKER) – The median household income in the U.S. in 2019 was $68,703. However, the five counties with the highest median income in the country can all be found around the D.C. metropolitan area in Virginia and Maryland.

While it’s no surprise Northern Virginia counties dominated the top spots on this list, several Richmond area counties also ranked pretty high. You may be surprised to see where Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hanover and Goochland stack up.

#50. Southampton County

Median household income: $61,348 17.3% below state median, 2.4% below national median

Households earning over $100k: 23.0% #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 9.8% #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#49. Rockingham County

Median household income: $61,864 16.7% below state median, 1.6% below national median

Households earning over $100k: 24.1% #819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 7.8% #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#48. Northumberland County

Median household income: $62,632 15.6% below state median, 0.3% below national median

Households earning over $100k: 25.8% #677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 11.0% #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#47. Augusta County

Median household income: $62,711 15.5% below state median, 0.2% below national median

Households earning over $100k: 23.5% #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 8.1% #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#46. King and Queen County

Median household income: $63,982 13.8% below state median, 1.8% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 23.1% #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 10.3% #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#45. Bedford County

Median household income: $64,199 13.5% below state median, 2.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 26.5% #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 8.0% #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#44. Mathews County

Median household income: $64,237 13.5% below state median, 2.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 22.9% #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 9.6% #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#43. Nelson County

Median household income: $64,313 13.4% below state median, 2.3% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 29.1% #456 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 12.5% #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#42. Caroline County

Median household income: $65,103 12.3% below state median, 3.6% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 27.3% #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.7% #2,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#41. Fredericksburg city

Median household income: $65,641 11.6% below state median, 4.5% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 30.7% #379 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 10.4% #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#40. King William County

Median household income: $66,987 9.7% below state median, 6.6% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 25.7% #688 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 3.8% #3,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#39. Greene County

Median household income: $67,398 9.2% below state median, 7.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 29.7% #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.2% #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#38. Roanoke County

Median household income: $68,948 7.1% below state median, 9.7% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 31.5% #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 7.3% #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#37. Warren County

Median household income: $69,116 6.9% below state median, 10.0% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 32.4% #316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 7.0% #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#36. Henrico County

Median household income: $70,307 5.3% below state median, 11.9% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 33.5% #284 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 7.2% #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#35. Gloucester County

Median household income: $70,537 5.0% below state median, 12.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 29.6% #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.7% #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#34. Botetourt County

Median household income: $71,110 4.2% below state median, 13.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 32.8% #304 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.6% #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#33. Orange County

Median household income: $71,548 3.6% below state median, 13.9% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 30.7% #376 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 7.8% #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#32. Prince George County

Median household income: $71,912 3.1% below state median, 14.4% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 34.7% #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.4% #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#31. Isle of Wight County

Median household income: $73,991 0.3% below state median, 17.7% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 35.9% #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 7.8% #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#30. Rappahannock County

Median household income: $74,284 0.1% above state median, 18.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 37.7% #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 9.5% #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#29. Suffolk city

Median household income: $74,884 0.9% above state median, 19.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 34.6% #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 8.7% #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#28. Virginia Beach city

Median household income: $76,610 3.2% above state median, 21.9% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 35.3% #235 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.3% #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#27. Fluvanna County

Median household income: $76,873 3.6% above state median, 22.3% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 33.9% #274 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.6% #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#26. Culpeper County

Median household income: $77,935 5.0% above state median, 24.0% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 35.9% #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 7.2% #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#25. Frederick County

Median household income: $78,002 5.1% above state median, 24.1% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 36.1% #220 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.8% #2,969 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#24. Chesapeake city

Median household income: $78,640 6.0% above state median, 25.1% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 37.8% #189 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.1% #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#23. Albemarle County

Median household income: $79,880 7.6% above state median, 27.1% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 39.4% #157 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.0% #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#22. Clarke County

Median household income: $80,026 7.8% above state median, 27.3% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 42.7% #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 8.5% #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#21. Manassas city

Median household income: $81,493 9.8% above state median, 29.7% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 38.3% #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.8% #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#20. Chesterfield County

Median household income: $82,599 11.3% above state median, 31.4% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 39.6% #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.7% #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#19. James City County

Median household income: $87,678 18.1% above state median, 39.5% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 42.8% #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.5% #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#18. New Kent County

Median household income: $87,904 18.4% above state median, 39.9% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 41.7% #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.3% #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#17. Manassas Park city

Median household income: $88,046 18.6% above state median, 40.1% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 41.0% #132 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 1.4% #3,142 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#16. Spotsylvania County

Median household income: $88,628 19.4% above state median, 41.0% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 43.9% #85 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.4% #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#15. Powhatan County

Median household income: $89,090 20.0% above state median, 41.8% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 43.1% #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.2% #3,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#14. Hanover County

Median household income: $89,390 20.4% above state median, 42.2% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 44.0% #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.6% #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#13. York County

Median household income: $92,069 24.0% above state median, 46.5% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 45.1% #70 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.8% #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#12. Goochland County

Median household income: $93,994 26.6% above state median, 49.6% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 47.3% #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 8.3% #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#11. King George County

Median household income: $94,274 27.0% above state median, 50.0% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 45.2% #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.0% #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#10. Poquoson city

Median household income: $97,118 30.8% above state median, 54.5% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 47.3% #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 6.1% #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#9. Fauquier County

Median household income: $100,783 35.8% above state median, 60.4% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 50.4% #35 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.8% #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#8. Alexandria city

Median household income: $100,939 36.0% above state median, 60.6% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 50.4% #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.2% #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#7. Prince William County

Median household income: $107,132 44.3% above state median, 70.5% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 53.8% #23 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 3.9% #3,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#6. Stafford County

Median household income: $111,108 49.7% above state median, 76.8% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 54.9% #18 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 2.9% #3,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#5. Fairfax city

Median household income: $116,979 57.6% above state median, 86.1% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 58.2% #10 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.7% #2,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#4. Arlington County

Median household income: $120,071 61.8% above state median, 91.1% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 58.5% #9 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 5.6% #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#3. Fairfax County

Median household income: $124,831 68.2% above state median, 98.6% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 60.8% #4 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 4.0% #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#2. Falls Church city

Median household income: $127,610 71.9% above state median, 103.1% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 63.2% #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 1.8% #3,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide



#1. Loudoun County

Median household income: $142,299 91.7% above state median, 126.4% above national median

Households earning over $100k: 67.2% #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Households earning less than $15k: 2.5% #3,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide



Method

Stacker compiled this data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Annual income depends heavily on a household’s education, race, ethnicity, gender, and location.