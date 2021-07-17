LIST: These are the counties in Virginia with the highest median income, Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hanover, Goochland crack top 25

(STACKER) – The median household income in the U.S. in 2019 was $68,703. However, the five counties with the highest median income in the country can all be found around the D.C. metropolitan area in Virginia and Maryland.
While it’s no surprise Northern Virginia counties dominated the top spots on this list, several Richmond area counties also ranked pretty high. You may be surprised to see where Chesterfield, Powhatan, Hanover and Goochland stack up.
#50. Southampton County
- Median household income: $61,348
- 17.3% below state median, 2.4% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
- #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
- #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#49. Rockingham County
- Median household income: $61,864
- 16.7% below state median, 1.6% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
- #819 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
- #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#48. Northumberland County
- Median household income: $62,632
- 15.6% below state median, 0.3% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%
- #677 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
- #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#47. Augusta County
- Median household income: $62,711
- 15.5% below state median, 0.2% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
- #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#46. King and Queen County
- Median household income: $63,982
- 13.8% below state median, 1.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
- #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
- #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#45. Bedford County
- Median household income: $64,199
- 13.5% below state median, 2.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.5%
- #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
- #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#44. Mathews County
- Median household income: $64,237
- 13.5% below state median, 2.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
- #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
- #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#43. Nelson County
- Median household income: $64,313
- 13.4% below state median, 2.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%
- #456 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#42. Caroline County
- Median household income: $65,103
- 12.3% below state median, 3.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
- #2,862 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#41. Fredericksburg city
- Median household income: $65,641
- 11.6% below state median, 4.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
- #379 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#40. King William County
- Median household income: $66,987
- 9.7% below state median, 6.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
- #688 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.8%
- #3,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#39. Greene County
- Median household income: $67,398
- 9.2% below state median, 7.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
- #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
- #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#38. Roanoke County
- Median household income: $68,948
- 7.1% below state median, 9.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.5%
- #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#37. Warren County
- Median household income: $69,116
- 6.9% below state median, 10.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.4%
- #316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
- #2,788 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#36. Henrico County
- Median household income: $70,307
- 5.3% below state median, 11.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.5%
- #284 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
- #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#35. Gloucester County
- Median household income: $70,537
- 5.0% below state median, 12.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%
- #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
- #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#34. Botetourt County
- Median household income: $71,110
- 4.2% below state median, 13.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%
- #304 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
- #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#33. Orange County
- Median household income: $71,548
- 3.6% below state median, 13.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
- #376 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
- #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#32. Prince George County
- Median household income: $71,912
- 3.1% below state median, 14.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%
- #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
- #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#31. Isle of Wight County
- Median household income: $73,991
- 0.3% below state median, 17.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.9%
- #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
- #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#30. Rappahannock County
- Median household income: $74,284
- 0.1% above state median, 18.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.7%
- #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
- #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#29. Suffolk city
- Median household income: $74,884
- 0.9% above state median, 19.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 34.6%
- #255 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
- #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#28. Virginia Beach city
- Median household income: $76,610
- 3.2% above state median, 21.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.3%
- #235 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#27. Fluvanna County
- Median household income: $76,873
- 3.6% above state median, 22.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%
- #274 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
- #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#26. Culpeper County
- Median household income: $77,935
- 5.0% above state median, 24.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 35.9%
- #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
- #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#25. Frederick County
- Median household income: $78,002
- 5.1% above state median, 24.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.1%
- #220 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
- #2,969 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#24. Chesapeake city
- Median household income: $78,640
- 6.0% above state median, 25.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.8%
- #189 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#23. Albemarle County
- Median household income: $79,880
- 7.6% above state median, 27.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.4%
- #157 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
- #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#22. Clarke County
- Median household income: $80,026
- 7.8% above state median, 27.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%
- #101 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
- #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#21. Manassas city
- Median household income: $81,493
- 9.8% above state median, 29.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 38.3%
- #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
- #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#20. Chesterfield County
- Median household income: $82,599
- 11.3% above state median, 31.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%
- #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%
- #3,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#19. James City County
- Median household income: $87,678
- 18.1% above state median, 39.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 42.8%
- #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%
- #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#18. New Kent County
- Median household income: $87,904
- 18.4% above state median, 39.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.7%
- #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
- #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#17. Manassas Park city
- Median household income: $88,046
- 18.6% above state median, 40.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 41.0%
- #132 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.4%
- #3,142 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#16. Spotsylvania County
- Median household income: $88,628
- 19.4% above state median, 41.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.9%
- #85 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
- #3,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#15. Powhatan County
- Median household income: $89,090
- 20.0% above state median, 41.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 43.1%
- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%
- #3,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#14. Hanover County
- Median household income: $89,390
- 20.4% above state median, 42.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.0%
- #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
- #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#13. York County
- Median household income: $92,069
- 24.0% above state median, 46.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 45.1%
- #70 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
- #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#12. Goochland County
- Median household income: $93,994
- 26.6% above state median, 49.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 47.3%
- #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
- #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#11. King George County
- Median household income: $94,274
- 27.0% above state median, 50.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 45.2%
- #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%
- #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#10. Poquoson city
- Median household income: $97,118
- 30.8% above state median, 54.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 47.3%
- #56 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
- #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#9. Fauquier County
- Median household income: $100,783
- 35.8% above state median, 60.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 50.4%
- #35 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#8. Alexandria city
- Median household income: $100,939
- 36.0% above state median, 60.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 50.4%
- #36 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
- #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#7. Prince William County
- Median household income: $107,132
- 44.3% above state median, 70.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 53.8%
- #23 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%
- #3,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#6. Stafford County
- Median household income: $111,108
- 49.7% above state median, 76.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 54.9%
- #18 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.9%
- #3,136 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#5. Fairfax city
- Median household income: $116,979
- 57.6% above state median, 86.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 58.2%
- #10 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
- #2,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#4. Arlington County
- Median household income: $120,071
- 61.8% above state median, 91.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 58.5%
- #9 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
- #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#3. Fairfax County
- Median household income: $124,831
- 68.2% above state median, 98.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 60.8%
- #4 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%
- #3,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#2. Falls Church city
- Median household income: $127,610
- 71.9% above state median, 103.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 63.2%
- #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.8%
- #3,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide
#1. Loudoun County
- Median household income: $142,299
- 91.7% above state median, 126.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 67.2%
- #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.5%
- #3,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide
Method
Stacker compiled this data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Annual income depends heavily on a household’s education, race, ethnicity, gender, and location.