RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As gas prices continue to surge across the country, the average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Virginians paying an average of about $4.80 per gallon.

Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to GasBuddy.com, across Virginia, as of Thursday, June 9.

To search for the cheapest gas nearest you, click here.

#1. Daytona

$3.99/ gal.

1315 Memorial Boulevard, Martinsville, Va.

#2. Raj Food Mart

$3.99/ gal.

3842 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Va.

#3. Fast Fuels

$4.15/ gal.

1230 Virginia Avenue, Martinsville, Va.

#4. Timmy’s Grocery

$4.19/ gal.

505 Court Street, Victoria, Va.

#5. Royal

$4.19/ gal.

1415 Piney Forest Road, Danville Va.

#6. Roadside Market

$4.29/ gal.

10761 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Montvale, Va.

#7. Murphy Express

$4.31/ gal.

474 Mount Cross Road, Danville, Va.

#8. Sam’s Club

$4.38/ gal.

215 Piedmont Place, Danville, Va.

#9. Exxon

$4.38/ gal.

2071 Apperson Drive, Salem, Va.

#10. Costco