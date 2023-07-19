(STACKER) — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is at 3.6% in July, 2023. But how do different counties in Virginia measure up?

Stacker compiled the following list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Virginia using Bureau of Labor Statistics data:

10. Prince Edward County

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points Total labor force: 10,313 people (414 unemployed)

9. Lynchburg city

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points — 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points Total labor force: 37,117 people (1,480 unemployed)

8. Dickenson County

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points Total labor force: 4,682 people (191 unemployed)

7. Martinsville city

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points Total labor force: 5,613 people (232 unemployed)

6. Buchanan County

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.6 percentage points Total labor force: 6,403 people (264 unemployed)

5. Danville city

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points Total labor force: 18,642 people (785 unemployed)

4. Lexington city

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points — 1-year change: No change Total labor force: 2,388 people (103 unemployed)

3. Brunswick County

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points Total labor force: 6,038 people (258 unemployed)

2. Emporia city

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points Total labor force: 2,353 people (103 unemployed)

1. Petersburg city

May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points — 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points Total labor force: 13,103 people (585 unemployed)

Counties were ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in May 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates were not seasonally adjusted.