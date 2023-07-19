(STACKER) — Census data from 2019 shows that the average commute to work in the U.S. was around 28 minutes. But how do different Virginia counties measure up?

Counties were ranked by longest average commute time among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home.

Here are the top ten worst commutes in Virginia counties, according to 2021 data from the Census:

10. Fauquier County (tie)

Average commute to work: 38.7 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 26.5%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 50.9%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.9%

— Carpooled: 7.5%

— Public transportation: 0.8%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 12.9%

10. Mathews County (tie)

Average commute to work: 38.7 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 30.5%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 65.9%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.9%

— Carpooled: 6.6%

— Public transportation: 1.1%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 6.5%

9. Cumberland County

Average commute to work: 38.8 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 30.4%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 68.3%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84%

— Carpooled: 6.9%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 6.6%

7. Prince William County (tie)

Average commute to work: 39.2 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 23.2%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46.5%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 70.5%

— Carpooled: 10.9%

— Public transportation: 3.8%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 11.7%

7. Stafford County (tie)

Average commute to work: 39.2 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 26.7%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 50%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 68.8%

— Carpooled: 11.9%

— Public transportation: 3.5%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 12.8%

6. Buckingham County

Average commute to work: 39.3 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 20.8%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 64.6%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.4%

— Carpooled: 8.9%

— Public transportation: 1.6%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4.4%

— Worked from home: 4.9%

5. Surry County

Average commute to work: 39.8 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 23.9%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 73.5%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.1%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 2.6%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.7%

— Worked from home: 2.2%

4. Warren County

Average commute to work: 40 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 30.4%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 52.2%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 72.6%

— Carpooled: 13.1%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 9.5%

3. Westmoreland County

Average commute to work: 40.4 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 22.1%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.1%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.4%

— Carpooled: 10%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1%

— Bicycle: 0.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 10.1%

2. Rappahannock County

Average commute to work: 40.8 minutes

Share with commutes over an hour: 30.9%

Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.6%

Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 70.8%

— Carpooled: 9.1%

— Public transportation: 1.5%

— Walked: 4.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 13.9%

1. Manassas Park city