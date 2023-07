(STACKER) — With temperatures rising as summer kicks off, many Virginia residents are finding ways to beat the heat. But which counties throughout the state have the highest ranking temperatures? Keep reading to find the top 15.

15. Mathews County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 76 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degreesLekali Studio // Shutterstock

14. Prince George County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degreesBarry Blackburn // Shutterstock

13. Gloucester County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 76 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degreesMelinda Fawver // Shutterstock

12. Isle of Wight County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 76 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degreesWileydoc // Shutterstock

11. Emporia

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 76 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degreesOJUP // Shutterstock

10. Charles City County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degreesTimothy L Barnes // Shutterstock

9. Surry County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 76 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degreesCanva

8. Williamsburg

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 76 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 2.1 degreesCanva

7. James City County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 76 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degreesCanva

6. Norfolk

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degreesCanva

5. York County

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degreesComfreeze.Net Inc // Shutterstock

4. Poquoson

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degreesKyle J Little // Shutterstock

3. Hampton

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degreesCanva

2. Portsmouth

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degreesCanva

1. Newport News

Summer 2022 average temperature: 78 degrees- Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees– 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degrees

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.