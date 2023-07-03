(STACKER) — Farmland across the U.S. is disappearing by the millions of acres each decade by some estimates as sprawling urban development driven by rising housing costs pushes further into rural pastures.

The farmland that still exists in the U.S. is heavily dedicated to growing a plant that Americans can’t consume — grass. That grass, accounting for more than 300 million acres now, feeds our livestock, provides sod for new development, and serves as a cover crop to protect soil health between harvests.

In Virginia, there are 3,074,491 acres of farmland. Here are the 25 counties in Virginia with the most:

#25. Surry

– Farmland: 45,111 acres (1.5% of state total)

– Farms: 442

– Most common crop: Cereals and other grasses cover crop (14,866 acres, 33.0% of county farmland)

#24. Orange

– Farmland: 45,724 acres (1.5% of state total)

– Farms: 322

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (18,619 acres, 40.7% of county farmland)

#23. Amelia

– Farmland: 45,951 acres (1.5% of state total)

– Farms: 547

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (11,098 acres, 24.2% of county farmland)

#22. Dinwiddie, Petersburg City

– Farmland: 47,186 acres (1.5% of state total)

– Farms: 750

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (15,660 acres, 33.2% of county farmland)

#21. Northumberland

– Farmland: 47,845 acres (1.6% of state total)

– Farms: 765

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (16,764 acres, 35.0% of county farmland)

#20. Culpeper

– Farmland: 48,584 acres (1.6% of state total)

– Farms: 309

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (12,607 acres, 25.9% of county farmland)

#19. Northampton

– Farmland: 50,863 acres (1.7% of state total)

– Farms: 605

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (22,058 acres, 43.4% of county farmland)

#18. Fauquier

– Farmland: 52,094 acres (1.7% of state total)

– Farms: 479

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (13,695 acres, 26.3% of county farmland)

#17. Caroline

– Farmland: 52,311 acres (1.7% of state total)

– Farms: 611

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (15,956 acres, 30.5% of county farmland)

#16. Russell

– Farmland: 53,548 acres (1.7% of state total)

– Farms: 653

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (39,770 acres, 74.3% of county farmland)

#15. Franklin

– Farmland: 60,488 acres (2.0% of state total)

– Farms: 944

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (16,112 acres, 26.6% of county farmland)

#14. Bedford

– Farmland: 60,859 acres (2.0% of state total)

– Farms: 1,245

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (30,243 acres, 49.7% of county farmland)

#13. Hanover

– Farmland: 61,192 acres (2.0% of state total)

– Farms: 805

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (19,841 acres, 32.4% of county farmland)

#12. Mecklenburg

– Farmland: 67,406 acres (2.2% of state total)

– Farms: 843

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (21,707 acres, 32.2% of county farmland)

#11. Sussex

– Farmland: 68,448 acres (2.2% of state total)

– Farms: 651

– Most common crop: Cereals and other grasses cover crop (21,016 acres, 30.7% of county farmland)

#10. Wythe

– Farmland: 71,725 acres (2.3% of state total)

– Farms: 1,058

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (43,892 acres, 61.2% of county farmland)

#9. Suffolk

– Farmland: 71,925 acres (2.3% of state total)

– Farms: 926

– Most common crop: Cereals and other grasses cover crop (19,364 acres, 26.9% of county farmland)

#8. Essex

– Farmland: 72,180 acres (2.3% of state total)

– Farms: 629

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (23,410 acres, 32.4% of county farmland)

#7. Pittsylvania

– Farmland: 74,519 acres (2.4% of state total)

– Farms: 1,399

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (23,650 acres, 31.7% of county farmland)

#6. Isle of Wight

– Farmland: 78,714 acres (2.6% of state total)

– Farms: 727

– Most common crop: Cereals and other grasses cover crop (27,569 acres, 35.0% of county farmland)

#5. Halifax

– Farmland: 80,581 acres (2.6% of state total)

– Farms: 1,167

– Most common crop: Idle (15,877 acres, 19.7% of county farmland)

#4. Rockingham, Harrisonburg City

– Farmland: 87,800 acres (2.9% of state total)

– Farms: 1,030

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (24,414 acres, 27.8% of county farmland)

#3. Accomack

– Farmland: 88,337 acres (2.9% of state total)

– Farms: 1,206

– Most common crop: Common soybeans (32,842 acres, 37.2% of county farmland)

#2. Augusta

– Farmland: 99,129 acres (3.2% of state total)

– Farms: 1,041

– Most common crop: Legume/grass mixture mixed forage (39,325 acres, 39.7% of county farmland)

#1. Southampton, Franklin City

– Farmland: 164,764 acres (5.4% of state total)

– Farms: 1,269

– Most common crop: Cereals and other grasses cover crop (64,535 acres, 39.2% of county farmland)

To illustrate where American farms still persevere, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most farmland in Virginia using data from the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency. Farmers reported the data as mandated by participation in USDA income support programs, including Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage as well as loan assistance. Counties are ranked by total acres of farmland.