(STACKER) — With a staggering 1,118 miles of highways in Virginia, it’s no wonder that the state operates the third largest state-maintained highway system in the US, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). But which interstates that pass through Virginia are amongst the longest in the country?

Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which of the longest interstates pass through Virginia.

1. I-95

Length: 1,923.8 miles

State with most miles: Florida (382.2 miles)

I-95 crosses 16 states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, making it the interstate that touches the most states. It was also the priciest interstate to build, costing $8 billion, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

2. I-64

Length: 963.5 miles

State with most miles: Virginia (297.6 miles)

Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia are all connected by I-64, which passes through St. Louis, Louisville, Charlottesville, Richmond and Virginia Beach. In 2009, Missouri dedicated the section of I-64 that runs through St. Louis as Jack Buck Memorial Highway, in honor of the city’s famed Cardinals sportscaster, according to Major League Baseball.

3. I-81

Length: 855.0 miles

State with most miles: Virginia (324.9 miles)

Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York are all linked by I-81, which runs through several cities including Binghamton, Syracuse, Harrisburg, Scranton and Hagerstown. Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a long-problematic viaduct on I-81 in New York State is set to be removed in a $1.1 billion project.

4. I-85

Length: 666.1 miles

State with most miles: North Carolina (231.2 miles)

I-85 traverses Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, and passes through Montgomery, Atlanta and Charlotte. When the highway was opened in 1964, it became South Carolina’s first interstate highway, the Federal Highway Administration has said.

5. I-77

Length: 610.1 miles

State with most miles: West Virginia (187.2 miles)

Five states are home to I-77: North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Ohio. The interstate is home to the East River Mountain Tunnel, which connects Virginia and West Virginia, and is one of only two places in the U.S. where a mountain road tunnel crosses a state line.