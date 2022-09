(STACKER) — One of the strongest indicators of a country’s economic capacity and productivity is its gross domestic product, or GDP. GDP represents the total market value of economic goods and services over the course of a year, calculated by adding gross investment, private consumption, government investment, government spending, and trade exports, less imports.

In 2017, the United States’ GDP reached a staggering $19.39 trillion, the largest in the world and 4.1% higher than 2016’s figure, $18.62 trillion.

While the United States clearly stands out among countries for this measure of economic strength, Stacker set out to discover how GDP varies from state to state. Using data computed by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Stacker analyzed the per capita GDP for every state plus Washington, D.C. Check out how Virginia ranked compared to the other top 25 states on the list.

The statistics are represented in chained 2009 dollars to account for inflation, include both public and private industries, and represent the total GDP divided by each state’s population.

Credit: Jake DeGroot

#25: South Dakota

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $47,808

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $47,894

Credit: Wikimedia

#24: Wisconsin

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $47,833

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $47,325

Credit: Christopher Seliga

#23: Pennsylvania

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $50,665

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $50,357

Credit: Tony Webster

#22: Oregon

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $51,066

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $50,058

Credit: Wikimedia

#21: New Hampshire

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $51,411

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $50,781

Credit: Wikimedia

#20: Virginia

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $51,643

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $51,667

Credit: Wikimedia

#19: Hawaii

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $51,819

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $50,994

Credit: Patrick Hawks

#18: Iowa

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $51,912

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $51,305

Credit: Wikimedia

#17: Colorado

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $52,567

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $52,858

Credit: Carol M. Highsmith

#16: Texas

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $53,129

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $54,134

Credit: Wikimedia

#15: Nebraska

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $53,949

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $53,859

38 / 51Public Domain

#14: Illinois

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $54,404

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $53,729

Credit: Tony Webster

#13: Minnesota

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $54,414

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $53,634

Credit: Wikimedia

#12: Maryland

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $56,070

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $54,908

Credit: Wikimedia

#11: New Jersey

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $56,565

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $56,241

Credit: Joe Mabel

#10: Washington

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $57,727

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $56,407

Credit: Levi Clancy

#9: California

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $59,117

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $57,596

Credit: Jeffrey Beall

#8: Wyoming

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $60,004

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $60,979

Credit: Wikimedia

#7: Alaska

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $63,317

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $67,302

46 / 51Elipongo//Wikimedia

#6: Connecticut

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $63,636

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $63,464

Credit: Bo Gordy-Stith

#5: Delaware

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $64,054

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $64,516

Credit: Tim Kiser

#4: North Dakota

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $64,136

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $67,632

Credit: Pixabay

#3: New York

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $64,810

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $64,573

Credit: Tony Webster

#2: Massachusetts

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $65,281

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $64,592

Credit: PxHere

#1: District of Columbia

Real GDP per capita in 2016: $160,643

Real GDP per capita in 2015: $159,881