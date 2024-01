RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The gross income from sales of Virginia’s crops and livestock products for 2022 has been released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research. But which products sold the most?

The following are Virginia’s top 10 best-selling crops and livestock:

1. Broilers (breed of chicken): $1.6 billion

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

2. Cattle and calves: $482,253,000

(Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP)

3. Turkeys: $453,838,000

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

4. Dairy products: $395,640,000

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

5. Soybeans: $351,660,000

(Photo: Virginia State University)

6. Miscellaneous crops (including greenhouses, nurseries, tomatoes, potatoes, and others): $343,450,000

Tomatoes grown at Woods Farm in Boones Mill, Virginia (Photo: 8News)

7. Corn: $339,486,000

Corn field (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

8. All other animals and products, including sheep, goats, and bison: $255,300,000

(AP Photo/Winfried Rothermel)

9. Flowers: $143,702,000

Sunflowers at Burnside Farms’ Nokesville flower field in Nokesville, Virginia. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

10. Chicken eggs: $139,161,000