(STACKER) — Did you know that Virginia has 41,500 farms, spanning 7,700,000 acres of land, according to the Department of Agriculture and Services? With numbers like these, it’s no wonder that agriculture is a large industry in the state.

But which are the most valuable crops?

Barley seeds (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)

#10. Barley

Annual production: $1.8 million

Pumpkins (Photo: Getty)

#9. Pumpkins

Annual production: $14.8 million

Peanuts (Photo: Getty)

#8. Peanuts

Annual production: $36.1 million

Apple harvest (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

#7. Apples

Annual production: $42.2 million

Wheat (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

#6. Wheat

Annual production: $54.7 million

Tobacco (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

#5. Tobacco

Annual production: $73.2 million

Cotton (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images)

#4. Cotton

Annual production: $84.2 million

Bales of hay (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP)

#3. Hay & haylage

Annual production: $294.1 million

Soy beans (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP)

#2. Soybeans

Annual production: $336.5 million

Corn field (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

#1. Corn

Annual production: $337.4 million

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.