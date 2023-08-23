(STACKER) — Did you know that Virginia has 41,500 farms, spanning 7,700,000 acres of land, according to the Department of Agriculture and Services? With numbers like these, it’s no wonder that agriculture is a large industry in the state.

But which are the most valuable crops?

President of the Western Australian Farmers Federation Rhys Turton poses for a photograph holding barley seeds in his fields near York, 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Perth, Australia May 19, 2020. Australia has on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, suspended a complaint to the World Trade Organization in a bid to reopen the Chinese market to Australian barley in the new government's latest step toward repairing relations with Beijing. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)
Barley seeds (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)

#10. Barley

  • Annual production: $1.8 million
Pumpkins (Photo: Getty)

#9. Pumpkins

  • Annual production: $14.8 million
Peanuts (Photo: Getty)

#8. Peanuts

  • Annual production: $36.1 million
Apple harvest (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

#7. Apples

  • Annual production: $42.2 million
Wheat (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

#6. Wheat

  • Annual production: $54.7 million
Tobacco (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

#5. Tobacco

  • Annual production: $73.2 million
Cotton (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images)

#4. Cotton

  • Annual production: $84.2 million
Bales of hay (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP)

#3. Hay & haylage

  • Annual production: $294.1 million
Soy beans (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP)

#2. Soybeans

  • Annual production: $336.5 million
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa. Bunge is buying Viterra, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in a deal valued at approximately $18 billion to great a global agricultural giant. As part of the transaction, Viterra shareholders will receive about 65.6 million shares of Bunge stock, valued at approximately $6.2 billion and about $2 billion in cash. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File )
Corn field (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

#1. Corn

  • Annual production: $337.4 million

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.