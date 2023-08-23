(STACKER) — Did you know that Virginia has 41,500 farms, spanning 7,700,000 acres of land, according to the Department of Agriculture and Services? With numbers like these, it’s no wonder that agriculture is a large industry in the state.
But which are the most valuable crops?
#10. Barley
- Annual production: $1.8 million
#9. Pumpkins
- Annual production: $14.8 million
#8. Peanuts
- Annual production: $36.1 million
#7. Apples
- Annual production: $42.2 million
#6. Wheat
- Annual production: $54.7 million
#5. Tobacco
- Annual production: $73.2 million
#4. Cotton
- Annual production: $84.2 million
#3. Hay & haylage
- Annual production: $294.1 million
#2. Soybeans
- Annual production: $336.5 million
#1. Corn
- Annual production: $337.4 million
The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.