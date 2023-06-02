RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginians break out their fishing rods this summer, many will want to cook up their fresh catches. While most wild fish are safe to eat, the Virginia Department of Health offers a guide for which fish and crabs require a little more caution before adding them to your dinner plate.

The fish consumption advisory offers warnings about potentially dangerous contaminants in certain fish species throughout Virginia’s waters. Some wild fish and crabs are contaminated with mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). PCBs are industrial chemicals that were banned in 1979 for causing harm to humans and the environment, but can still be found in water, air and soil throughout the world, according to the National Ocean Service.

The Chesapeake Bay and Coastal Basin, Chowan and Dismal Swamp River Basin, James River Basin, New River Basin, Potomac River Basin, Rappahannock River Basin, Roanoke River Basin, Shenandoah River Basin, Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin, Yadkin River Basin and York River Basin are all impacted by the advisory.

The advisory also offers recommendations for how often potentially contaminated fish can be eaten, or if they can be eaten at all. Many fish on the 2023 consumption advisory list have should only be eaten twice a month or less. However, some fish species from specific areas should be eaten even less, or not at all.

These types of fish and crabs should not be eaten at all:

Gizzard Shad from Tabb Creek in Chesapeake Bay and Coastal Basin

Gizzard Shad from the James River

Carp from the James River

Blue Catfish bigger than 32 inches from the James River

Flathead Catfish bigger than 32 inches from the James River

Hepatopancreas (digestive gland) in blue crab from the Elizabeth River in the James River Basin

Carp from the New River

Carp from the Potomac River Basin

American Eel from the Potomac River Basin

Channel Catfish bigger than18 inches from the Potomac River Basin

Flathead Catfish bigger than 32 inches from the Dan River in the Roanoke River Basin

Flathead Catfish bigger than 32 inches from the Roanoke River and Smith Mountain Lake

Carp from the Roanoke (Staunton) River

Flathead Catfish bigger than 32 inches from the Roanoke (Staunton) River

Carp from the Shenandoah River

Channel Catfish from the Shenandoah River

White Sucker from the Shenandoah River

All species except trout from the South River in the Shenandoah River Basin

Golden Redhorse Sucker from Knox Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Smallmouth Bass from Knox Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Rock Bass from Knox Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Northern Hogsucker from Knox Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Channel Catfish from Knox Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Redhorse Sucker from Knox Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Creek Chub from Knox Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

All species from the Levisa Fork River in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Carp from Beaver Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Largemouth Bass from Beaver Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Smallmouth Bass from Beaver Creek in the Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

All species from the North Fork Holston River in Tennessee and Big Sandy River Basin

Hepatopancreas (digestive gland) in blue crab from King Creek in York River Basin

Gizzard Shad from Lake Anna in the York River Basin

While the fish on the advisory can be safe to consume when following proper health guidelines, pregnant and nursing people and young children should avoid any fish with possible PCB or mercury contamination.

For a complete list of fish and more information, visit the Department of Health online.