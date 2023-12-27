RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the holidays nearing their end, many Virginia residents are packing away their decorations. But where can you recycle your Christmas tree in Central Virginia?

Virginia residents should make sure that their Christmas trees are free of lights, tinsel and ornaments before recycling.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works will hold a Christmas tree recycling event for city residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1710 Robin Hood Road.

No trees will be accepted after 2 p.m. on Jan 13.

Trees can be dropped off prior to the event if deposited in the designated area.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations until Tuesday, Jan. 9:

Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.

The County reminds residents not to place trees in their carts or curbside for weekly trash collection service.

Hanover County residents can drop off their trees from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Jan. 31 at one of the following six solid waste convenience centers:

Courthouse Convenience Center, 7234 Courtland Farm Road

Beaverdam Convenience Center, 18400 Beaverdam Road

Doswell Convenience Center, 11224 Doswell Road

Elmont Convenience Center, 11045 Lewistown Road

Mechanicsville Convenience Center, 7427 Verdi Lane in the Mechanicsville area

Montpelier Convenience Center, 15188 Clazemont Road in the Montpelier area

All convenience centers will close on New Year’s Day, according to Hanover County.

Residents of the Ashland area of the county can set trees at the curb for collection by town crews.

Chesterfield County will offer tree recycling until Feb. 4 at the Northern Area Convenience Center, located at 3200 Warbro Road, as well as the Southern Area Convenience Center, at 6700 Landfill Road, off Route 10.

Both Centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., except both will be closed on New Year’s Eve.

Residents can recycle their trees on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from 8 a.m. to noon, or from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Recycling Center, located at 2701 Conduit Road, behind the Sheetz.

The Center will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Residents can call 804-479-7056 for more information.

The Citizen Convenience Center — located at 507 Station Street — will offer tree recycling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents should place undecorated live trees in the yard waste area.

Trees can also be left by trash carts for collection, although these trees will not be recycled.

The Brush Recycling area at the Route 618 Refuse Collection Center, located at 6301 Olivet Church Road, will accept Christmas trees from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.

Residents can drop off their live trees from Jan. 3 through 31 at 1990 Anderson Highway from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, residents can call Powhatan County Extension at 804-598-5640.

Tree recycling will be offered from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16 at the Prince George County Convenience Center, 3100 Union Branch Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Trees should be kept separate from other household waste. No artificial trees will be accepted for free.

For information, visit the county’s website or call 804-722-0775.