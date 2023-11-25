(STACKER) — With more snowfall predicted for Central Virginia during the 2023-2024 winter compared to last year, many Virginians may be reminded of past winters with large snowfalls. But which counties in the state have the highest recorded snowfalls?
Augusta County
- 25 inches on Feb. 6, 2010
Fairfax County
- 25.5 inches on Mar. 13, 1993
Wise County
- 26 inches on Feb. 6, 2010
Frederick County
- 26 inches on Feb. 6, 2010
Clarke County
- 27 inches on Dec. 19, 2009
Botetourt County
- 27 inches on Mar. 6, 1962
Warren County
- 30.5 inches on Mar. 6, 1962
Madison County
- 33 inches on Mar. 3, 1994
Page County
- 33.5 inches on Jan. 24, 2016
Loudoun County
- 36.6 inches on Jan. 24, 2016
Stacker compiled the above list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.