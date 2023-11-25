(STACKER) — With more snowfall predicted for Central Virginia during the 2023-2024 winter compared to last year, many Virginians may be reminded of past winters with large snowfalls. But which counties in the state have the highest recorded snowfalls?

Augusta County

  • 25 inches on Feb. 6, 2010

Fairfax County

  • 25.5 inches on Mar. 13, 1993

Wise County

  • 26 inches on Feb. 6, 2010

Frederick County

  • 26 inches on Feb. 6, 2010

Clarke County

  • 27 inches on Dec. 19, 2009

Botetourt County

  • 27 inches on Mar. 6, 1962

Warren County

  • 30.5 inches on Mar. 6, 1962

Madison County

  • 33 inches on Mar. 3, 1994

Page County

  • 33.5 inches on Jan. 24, 2016

Loudoun County

  • 36.6 inches on Jan. 24, 2016

Stacker compiled the above list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.