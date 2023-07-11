FILE PHOTO: Mayo Bridge in Richmond temporarily closed in May 2023 due to flood testing.

Top 20 Virginia counties with the most damaged bridges

(STACKER) — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, these are the counties in Virginia that have the most bridges in need of repair or replacement as of June 15:

#20. Lee County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.4% (13 of 154 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.2% (2,170 of 51,110 square meters of bridges)

#19. Petersburg City

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.5% (6 of 71 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.1% (1,969 of 63,370 square meters of bridges)

#18. Waynesboro City

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.7% (2 of 23 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.2% (705 of 16,911 square meters of bridges)

#17. Bland County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.0% (11 of 122 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.6% (1,818 of 39,832 square meters of bridges)

#16. Charles City County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.1% (2 of 22 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.8% (134 of 17,541 square meters of bridges)

#15. Covington City

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.1% (1 of 11 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.3% (640 of 12,174 square meters of bridges)

#14. Middlesex County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (1 of 9 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 0.9% (261 of 28,998 square meters of bridges)

#13. Powhatan County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (4 of 36 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.7% (1,236 of 46,181 square meters of bridges)

#12. Lunenburg County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.2% (10 of 89 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.7% (836 of 17,694 square meters of bridges)

#11. Richmond City

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.4% (21 of 184 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.7% (24,756 of 371,453 square meters of bridges)

#10. Isle of Wight County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.5% (10 of 87 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.0% (7,913 of 197,253 square meters of bridges)

#9. Salem City

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.8% (2 of 17 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.2% (1,913 of 13,482 square meters of bridges)

#8. Bristol City

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.8% (6 of 51 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.1% (7,313 of 38,239 square meters of bridges)

#7. Harrisonburg City

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.0% (3 of 25 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.3% (1,936 of 18,834 square meters of bridges)

#6. Lancaster County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.5% (1 of 8 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.9% (55 of 1,885 square meters of bridges)

#5. Norton City

– Bridges in poor condition: 15.0% (3 of 20 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.4% (4,147 of 21,414 square meters of bridges)

#4. Lexington City

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.2% (2 of 9 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 16.4% (416 of 2,536 square meters of bridges)

#3. Charlottesville City

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.9% (7 of 26 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 56.3% (8,564 of 15,211 square meters of bridges)

#2. Mathews County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.3% (2 of 6 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.2% (505 of 8,200 square meters of bridges)

#1. Falls Church City

– Bridges in poor condition: 40.0% (2 of 5 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 13.8% (228 of 1,652 square meters of bridges)

Stacker investigated which counties in Virginia have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.