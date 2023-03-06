HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A two-alarm fire that broke out Monday afternoon at the Administration Building on the Hampton University campus is believed to have been electrical in nature, a source close to the university said.

The source told 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf that the fire was an electrical fire, as staff heard crackling and couldn’t figure out where it was coming from until a student ran down the hallway yelling, ‘There’s a fire.’

A source close to Hampton University tells me the fire at Palmer Admin building was an electrical fire. Staff heard crackling and couldn't figure out where it was coming from until a student ran down the hallway yelling 'there's a fire!"

The fire was called in at 3:19 p.m. at 610 Huntington Ave., which is the location of Palmer Hall, also known as the Administration Building.

A Hampton University spokesperson said all administrative staff and personnel were evacuated from the building safely. There are no reported injuries.

The university said it is awaiting an official update on the cause of the fire from Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, and that the rest of the campus is open for business as usual until further notice.

Chopper 10 flew over the building as it burned Monday afternoon. Video showed ladder trucks hosing the fire on the roof of the building, and dozens of people gathered near the scene of the fire, which appeared to be contained to the administrative building on the campus.

Smoke from the fire, however, could be seen for several miles and was billowing over parts of the campus.

Firefighters are on multiple ladder trucks working to hose the fire from different parts of the roof.

#BREAKING The Admin Building at Hampton University is on fire. You can see the smoke from the MMBT.

Thankfully winds not a big factor in the firefighting activities at Hampton University. There is a weather station on the roof of Turner Hall which is only reporting winds of around 10mph max.

According to historian Veronica Davis, the building was originally built in 1882 and known then as the Marshall Building, and was last renovated in the 1990s. It housed the library museum, principal’s office and the treasurer’s office. There was an addition to the building in 1916.

The People Savings Bank, which was the first Black bank on the Peninsula, was located in the building.

