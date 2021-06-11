Live: Northam in Hampton Roads on Friday to launch grant program, sign education bill

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is making a couple of stops in Hampton Roads on Friday.

Northam will first be at Harvest Restaurant at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to launch a “Return to Earn” grant program.

Then he’ll head to Woodside High School in Newport News to hold a ceremonial bill signing for legislation sponsored by Suffolk Del. Clint Jenkins (D) and State Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) creating cultural competency training for Virginia teachers. The effort seeks to change what critics have said is an outdate curriculum on African American history.

The legislation requires all teacher, principal and superintendent evaluations to consider cultural competency, and creates minimum standards for that competency. Any history teacher seeking a license would also need to have an endorsement in teaching African American history.

It comes after Virginia Commission on African American History Education found Virginia’s public schools weren’t doing a good enough job teaching Black history to students.

The commission called the teaching of Black history “incomplete” and “tainted with a master narrative that marginalized or erased the presence of non-Europeans from the American landscape.”