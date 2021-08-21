Local first responders hold drive-by salute for 3-year-old battling brain tumor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, first responders from five local departments came together to hold a drive-by salute for the daughter of a longtime Norfolk police officer.

Three-year-old Morgan is battling a brain tumor and is set to have surgery on August 24 at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

The first-responders from Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office and Chesapeake Fire Department teamed up to make the event happen.

We were honored to participate a drive-by salute for one strong little girl today! Morgan, 3, is the daughter of a @NorfolkPD officer & is battling a brain tumor. She will undergo surgery on Tues. at @_CHKD. Please keep Morgan & her family in your thoughts & prayers #MorganSTRONG pic.twitter.com/JJjIDpqOgk — Norfolk Sheriff's Office (@norfolk_sheriff) August 21, 2021

A long line of emergency vehicles drove down Morgan’s street with lights flashing and sirens blaring as she watched in a purple princess dress.

Morgan’s father, Chris, has been a police officer in Norfolk for the past 17 years. Previously, he served as a Norfolk dispatcher for 9 years.

#MorganSTRONG!



First Responders from #NorfolkVA and #ChesapeakeVA came out to show their support for 3-year-old Morgan who is battling a brain tumor.



Morgan's father, Chris, is a dedicated #NorfolkPD Officer and we love him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CaQAApLSVI — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 21, 2021

The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public to keep Morgan and her family in their thoughts and prayers.