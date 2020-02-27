Local law enforcement reacts to Orlando 6-year-olds taken away in handcuffs: ‘It’s inexcusable’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the newly released body-cam footage of a school resource officer in Orlando placing a 6-year-old girl under arrest, local authorities are speaking out.

While the incident happened in September, and the officer involved has since been fired, its impact is having a lasting effect on Virginia law enforcement.

“You have an officer that did something completely out of line and it’s a black mark for the whole profession,” said Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Dana Schrad. “They should never have gone as far as they did, it’s just, it’s inexcusable.”

In the video, as the zip-ties are tightened, 6-year-old Kaia Rolle is heard sobbing and begging police not to place her under arrest.

The officers arrested Rolle after she reportedly threw a temper tantrum in the school. But Schrad told 8News, that’s not an excuse.

RELATED: Grandmother outraged after 6-year-old arrested for ‘tantrum’

“If you are someone who works in a school environment, you should be used to little children acting out,” Schrad said. “So this is something that the school system should’ve probably tried to resolve without actually having this officer intervene.”

Schrad believes the incident should’ve happened and tells 8News the whole situation was handled poorly and incorrectly.

“With children, there are age-appropriate responses in law enforcement, just like there are age-appropriate responses from whether it’s a teacher, principal or a parent,” Schrad said. “A 6-year-old child should never be put in handcuffs for anything like that.”

She says this is something she never expects to see in Virginia, telling 8News: “That was not an approved response by a law enforcement officer. Our officers are trained in crisis intervention, they’re trained in de-escalation, they’re trained in communications and an arrest should never have been apart of the solution.”

RELATED: Orlando officer fired after arresting two 6-year-olds

The arresting officer, identified as Dennis Turner, was fired by the Orlando Police Department. The Orlando Police Chief apologized to the two 6-year-olds who were arrested.

LATEST STORIES: