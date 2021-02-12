Local officials preparing residents ahead of the anticipated ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is reminding residents on Twitter to be prepared ahead of the expected ice storm this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for the Central Virginia region Friday afternoon. This became the first-ever ice storm warning for the Richmond metropolitan area. Ice storms can cause power outages and tree libs to fall, according to VDEM.

In order to keep residents safe VDEM said to:

Keep devices charged

Don’t leave vehicle wipers raised

Trim weak or damaged branches around your home

Don’t park vehicles directly under trees

Anyone experiencing power loss should report the outage to Dominion Energy through their app.

You can check the road conditions where you live here.