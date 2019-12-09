Local woman turns 102 years old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A local woman celebrated 102 years today!

Ellen Jones celebrated her 102nd birthday with a party at Virginia State University’s event center Sunday afternoon.

Deacon Jones is an active member of the NAACP among other prestigious organizations.

Roughly sixty people packed into the event center for Jones’s special day.

Guests at the big bash included pastors, community members, close friends and family.

When asked the key to living a long life, Jones said, “Put God first… Always put God first… and then do onto others as they have do onto you.”

Jones is a faithful 8News viewer, so from all of us at the station “Happy Birthday”!