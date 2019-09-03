Locals on Virginia’s coast keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian before making plans

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As emergency personnel prepare for Hurricane Dorian, some residents along Virginia’s coast are also keeping a close eye on the storm.

Residents near the Chesapeake Bay in Middlesex County say they are waiting to see where Hurricane Dorian is going to go before making preparations.

“Wait a little bit, to see where it’s going to turn,” said Donna Lodge, a Middlesex County resident. “Then, we’ll see how we’ll adjust from there. Last-minute planning.”

Lodge’s family home sits along the Chesapeake Bay and she says while they don’t plan to do much preparation, her family worries about their home.

“The house, we worry about the house,” she said. “We worry about the investment and the time, all that you put into it.”

They are keeping a close eye on Dorian in the coming days to see what the next steps are if the storm heads their way.

“If they mandate evacuations, then we will leave,” Lodge told 8News. “But, if not, we will stay.”

“We’re talking worse-case scenario as well,” Emergency Services Coordinator David Layman said. “If something happens, and the event does hit us hard. We look at shelters. We’re looking at pre-planning our resource needs.”

Middlesex County officials have been meeting for several days and one local hardware shop worker said they are prepared no matter what Hurricane Dorian brings.

“We’ve stocked up on supplies in preparation of the worst. But, people are not doing much of preparation,” Jack Hurd, with Hurd’s Hardware Supplies, said. “You don’t have a second chance if you don’t get prepared. You regret it but you won’t regret it if you get over prepared.”

Hurd’s store said they will stay stocked up during the storm and emergency services will continue to meet as the storm approaches.