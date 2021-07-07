Locations of electric vehicle charging stations added to 511 Virginia map

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – A new feature is now available on the 511 Virginia website and app to help drivers find compatible places to charge up their electric vehicles, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Wednesday.

“Since 2002, VDOT has provided a robust and innovative traveler information resource for the Commonwealth through the 511 Virginia program,” said Kevin Gregg, Chief of Maintenance and Operations for VDOT. “These upgrades are in keeping with current technology and the needs of the motoring public.”

According to VDOT, the new EV charging station feature will help drivers around Virginia find a place to charge their electric vehicles by enabling the “EV Charging Stations” layer within the mobile or web app.

This layer will then allow the user to filter the charging stations by the type of EV connector and charger type so the map displays relevant locations.

The department says motorists will have access to information from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center for each station, such as the station name, street address, phone number, EV connector types, and EV charging network name.

If you want to test this new feature or get real-time information about traffic, incidents, and congestion on Virginia roads, visit 511virginia.org or download VDOT’s free 511 Virginia app.