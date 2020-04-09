LOCKN’ festival rescheduled until October

FILE – In this April 30, 2016 file photo, John Fogerty performs at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. Fogerty is part of the line-up at the LOCKN’ Festival kicking off Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Arrington, Va. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

ARRINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — The 8th LOCKN’ Festival, a music festival which takes place in Arrington, Virginia, has been rescheduled for Oct 1-4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival had been set to start in June, however the virus forced organizers to push back the date.

The festival started in Arrington, which is between Charlottesville and Lynchburg, in 2013 and has had several musicians give performances over the years. Artists who have performed at LOCKN’ include: Tom Petty, Robert Plant, Phish, Carlos Santana, My Morning Jacket, Ween, Wilco, Zac Brown, Willie Nelson and Phil Lesh.

LOCKN’ shared details about the artist lineup and ticket information Thursday on its site:

“In that spirit, with the support of our artists and partners, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone LOCKN’ 2020 until the fall, so the 8th edition of LOCKN’ Festival is now scheduled to take place October 1-4, 2020,” a message from organizers said.

“We are actively working with artists to reschedule the festival. The lineup and additional ticket information, including our refund policy, will be announced as soon as it is finalized. In the meantime, know that all previously purchased tickets, camping, parking, and early entry passes will be honored on the new dates.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: