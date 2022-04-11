STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are displaced after their log cabin home went up in flames in the early hours of Monday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, Stafford County Fire units responded to a house fire in the White Oak area.

First responders reported smoke and fire coming from the front side of a log cabin-style residence.

The limited rural water supply was a challenge for the fire crews who were required to dedicate additional resources to bring water to the scene because no hydrants were available.

The fire was marked as under control approximately 20 minutes later.

(Photo Courtesy of Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

While the residence was occupied by two people, only one of them was home at the time and was able to escape through a window without injury.

Two pets were unable to make it out of the house during the fire and were later found deceased.

Both occupants have been displaced from the home and have requested assistance from the American Red Cross.

Smoke alarms were present and activated at the time of the fire.

(Photo Courtesy of Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

Stafford County Fire and Rescue teams were assisted at the scene by Fredericksburg Fire Department, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and King George Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.