Long road home: 30 Virginia counties with the worst commute times

(STACKER/NEXSTAR) – Many Virginians face longer than average commute times, up to 60% over the national average. Long commute times are proven to reduce overall mental, physical and financial wellbeing. Yet, commutes get longer as people move farther away from the office.

While Northern Virginia makes up half of the top ten long commutes on this list from Stacker, many around the state travelling elsewhere for work face 40 to 60-minute commutes, if not more.

The following Virginia counties have the worst commute times in the state. See how your drive to work stacks up with others in the commonwealth.

#30. Craig County

  • Average commute time: 33.9 minutes
    • #144 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 18.1% longer than state average
    • 22.8% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 72.1%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (90.4%), carpooled (7%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.4%)
#29. New Kent County

  • Average commute time: 34 minutes
    • #138 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 18.5% longer than state average
    • 23.2% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 76%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.9%)
#28. Floyd County

  • Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
    • #127 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 19.5% longer than state average
    • 24.3% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 57.1%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)
#27. Northumberland County

  • Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
    • #127 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 19.5% longer than state average
    • 24.3% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.7%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 45.2%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8%)
#26. Loudoun County

  • Average commute time: 34.5 minutes
    • #118 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 20.2% longer than state average
    • 25.0% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.1%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 40.3%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (3.6%), worked from home (7.9%)
#25. Page County

  • Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
    • #111 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 21.3% longer than state average
    • 26.1% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.6%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (14.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.8%)
#24. Sussex County

  • Average commute time: 34.9 minutes
    • #106 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 21.6% longer than state average
    • 26.4% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 61.6%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (2.1%)
#23. Caroline County

  • Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
    • #98 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 22.3% longer than state average
    • 27.2% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 61.8%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.4%)
#22. King and Queen County

  • Average commute time: 35.2 minutes
    • #95 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 22.6% longer than state average
    • 27.5% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 78.3%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (5.8%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.5%)
#21. Essex County

  • Average commute time: 35.7 minutes
    • #81 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 24.4% longer than state average
    • 29.3% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)
#20. Buckingham County

  • Average commute time: 36.3 minutes
    • #71 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 26.5% longer than state average
    • 31.5% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 60.9%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.2%)
#19. Manassas

  • Average commute time: 36.5 minutes
    • #66 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 27.2% longer than state average
    • 32.2% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 69.8%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (13%), walked (2%), public transportation (3.4%), worked from home (4%)
#18. Louisa County

  • Average commute time: 36.7 minutes
    • #61 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 27.9% longer than state average
    • 33.0% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 57.2%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.6%)
#17. Clarke County

  • Average commute time: 38.1 minutes
    • #43 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 32.8% longer than state average
    • 38.0% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 69.7%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.7%)
#16. King George County

  • Average commute time: 38.1 minutes
    • #43 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 32.8% longer than state average
    • 38.0% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.9%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.0%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 35.1%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (4.1%)
#15. Orange County

  • Average commute time: 38.2 minutes
    • #40 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 33.1% longer than state average
    • 38.4% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 58.7%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.1%)
#14. Culpeper County

  • Average commute time: 38.2 minutes
    • #40 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 33.1% longer than state average
    • 38.4% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.8%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.4%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 48.8%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.4%)
#13. Spotsylvania County

  • Average commute time: 38.3 minutes
    • #38 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 33.4% longer than state average
    • 38.8% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.0%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (4.9%)
#12. Mathews County

  • Average commute time: 38.6 minutes
    • #35 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 34.5% longer than state average
    • 39.9% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 61.2%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (13.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.3%)
#11. King William County

  • Average commute time: 39.1 minutes
    • #31 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 36.2% longer than state average
    • 41.7% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 71.4%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (88.2%), carpooled (4.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6%)
#10. Amelia County

  • Average commute time: 39.9 minutes
    • #22 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 39.0% longer than state average
    • 44.6% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 72.7%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (4.8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (3.5%)
#9. Rappahannock County

  • Average commute time: 39.9 minutes
    • #22 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 39.0% longer than state average
    • 44.6% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 17.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (12.8%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.9%)
#8. Prince William County

  • Average commute time: 40 minutes
    • #21 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 39.4% longer than state average
    • 44.9% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.9%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (75.3%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (4.9%), worked from home (4.8%)
#7. Manassas Park

  • Average commute time: 40.5 minutes
    • #18 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 41.1% longer than state average
    • 46.7% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.5%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 73.7%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (70.5%), carpooled (15.1%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (7.3%), worked from home (5.6%)
#6. Stafford County

  • Average commute time: 40.5 minutes
    • #18 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 41.1% longer than state average
    • 46.7% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.4%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.3%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 56.1%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (74%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (3.8%), worked from home (5.7%)
#5. Fauquier County

  • Average commute time: 41 minutes
    • #17 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 42.9% longer than state average
    • 48.6% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.7%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 54.5%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (1%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (8%)
#4. Surry County

  • Average commute time: 41.3 minutes
    • #16 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 43.9% longer than state average
    • 49.6% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 74%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (3%)
#3. Warren County

  • Average commute time: 41.7 minutes
    • #15 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 45.3% longer than state average
    • 51.1% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.6%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 52.9%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
#2. Westmoreland County

  • Average commute time: 42.6 minutes
    • #11 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 48.4% longer than state average
    • 54.3% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.8%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 55.4%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (9.1%)
#1. Cumberland County

  • Average commute time: 44.8 minutes
    • #6 longest among all counties nationwide
    • 56.1% longer than state average
    • 62.3% longer than national average
  • Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.0%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 74.1%
  • Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.5%)

Methodology

This data was collected by Stacker from the U.S. Census Bureau on Virginia residents in 2019. The counties are ranked by longest average commute times.

