Long road home: 30 Virginia counties with the worst commute times

(STACKER/NEXSTAR) – Many Virginians face longer than average commute times, up to 60% over the national average. Long commute times are proven to reduce overall mental, physical and financial wellbeing. Yet, commutes get longer as people move farther away from the office.

While Northern Virginia makes up half of the top ten long commutes on this list from Stacker, many around the state travelling elsewhere for work face 40 to 60-minute commutes, if not more.

The following Virginia counties have the worst commute times in the state. See how your drive to work stacks up with others in the commonwealth.

#30. Craig County

Average commute time: 33.9 minutes #144 longest among all counties nationwide 18.1% longer than state average 22.8% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 72.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (90.4%), carpooled (7%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.4%)

#29. New Kent County

Average commute time: 34 minutes #138 longest among all counties nationwide 18.5% longer than state average 23.2% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 76%

Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.9%)

#28. Floyd County

Average commute time: 34.3 minutes #127 longest among all counties nationwide 19.5% longer than state average 24.3% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 57.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)

#27. Northumberland County

Average commute time: 34.3 minutes #127 longest among all counties nationwide 19.5% longer than state average 24.3% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.7%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 45.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8%)

#26. Loudoun County

Average commute time: 34.5 minutes #118 longest among all counties nationwide 20.2% longer than state average 25.0% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 40.3%

Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (3.6%), worked from home (7.9%)

#25. Page County

Average commute time: 34.8 minutes #111 longest among all counties nationwide 21.3% longer than state average 26.1% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (14.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.8%)

#24. Sussex County

Average commute time: 34.9 minutes #106 longest among all counties nationwide 21.6% longer than state average 26.4% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 61.6%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (2.1%)

#23. Caroline County

Average commute time: 35.1 minutes #98 longest among all counties nationwide 22.3% longer than state average 27.2% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%

Worked outside county of residence: 61.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.4%)

#22. King and Queen County

Average commute time: 35.2 minutes #95 longest among all counties nationwide 22.6% longer than state average 27.5% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 78.3%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (5.8%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.5%)

#21. Essex County

Average commute time: 35.7 minutes #81 longest among all counties nationwide 24.4% longer than state average 29.3% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%

Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)

#20. Buckingham County

Average commute time: 36.3 minutes #71 longest among all counties nationwide 26.5% longer than state average 31.5% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 60.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.2%)

#19. Manassas

Average commute time: 36.5 minutes #66 longest among all counties nationwide 27.2% longer than state average 32.2% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 69.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (13%), walked (2%), public transportation (3.4%), worked from home (4%)

#18. Louisa County

Average commute time: 36.7 minutes #61 longest among all counties nationwide 27.9% longer than state average 33.0% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 57.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.6%)

#17. Clarke County

Average commute time: 38.1 minutes #43 longest among all counties nationwide 32.8% longer than state average 38.0% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 69.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.7%)

#16. King George County

Average commute time: 38.1 minutes #43 longest among all counties nationwide 32.8% longer than state average 38.0% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.9%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 35.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (4.1%)

#15. Orange County

Average commute time: 38.2 minutes #40 longest among all counties nationwide 33.1% longer than state average 38.4% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%

Worked outside county of residence: 58.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.4%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.1%)

#14. Culpeper County

Average commute time: 38.2 minutes #40 longest among all counties nationwide 33.1% longer than state average 38.4% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.8%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.4%

Worked outside county of residence: 48.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.4%)

#13. Spotsylvania County

Average commute time: 38.3 minutes #38 longest among all counties nationwide 33.4% longer than state average 38.8% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 55.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77.8%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (4.9%)

#12. Mathews County

Average commute time: 38.6 minutes #35 longest among all counties nationwide 34.5% longer than state average 39.9% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 61.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (13.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.3%)

#11. King William County

Average commute time: 39.1 minutes #31 longest among all counties nationwide 36.2% longer than state average 41.7% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 71.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (88.2%), carpooled (4.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6%)

#10. Amelia County

Average commute time: 39.9 minutes #22 longest among all counties nationwide 39.0% longer than state average 44.6% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 72.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (4.8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (3.5%)

#9. Rappahannock County

Average commute time: 39.9 minutes #22 longest among all counties nationwide 39.0% longer than state average 44.6% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 17.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 53.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (12.8%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.9%)

#8. Prince William County

Average commute time: 40 minutes #21 longest among all counties nationwide 39.4% longer than state average 44.9% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (75.3%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (4.9%), worked from home (4.8%)

#7. Manassas Park

Average commute time: 40.5 minutes #18 longest among all counties nationwide 41.1% longer than state average 46.7% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 73.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (70.5%), carpooled (15.1%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (7.3%), worked from home (5.6%)

#6. Stafford County

Average commute time: 40.5 minutes #18 longest among all counties nationwide 41.1% longer than state average 46.7% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.3%

Worked outside county of residence: 56.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (74%), carpooled (13.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (3.8%), worked from home (5.7%)

#5. Fauquier County

Average commute time: 41 minutes #17 longest among all counties nationwide 42.9% longer than state average 48.6% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 54.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (1%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (8%)

#4. Surry County

Average commute time: 41.3 minutes #16 longest among all counties nationwide 43.9% longer than state average 49.6% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 74%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (3%)

#3. Warren County

Average commute time: 41.7 minutes #15 longest among all counties nationwide 45.3% longer than state average 51.1% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%

Worked outside county of residence: 52.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)

#2. Westmoreland County

Average commute time: 42.6 minutes #11 longest among all counties nationwide 48.4% longer than state average 54.3% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.8%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 55.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (9.1%)

#1. Cumberland County

Average commute time: 44.8 minutes #6 longest among all counties nationwide 56.1% longer than state average 62.3% longer than national average



Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%

Worked outside county of residence: 74.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.5%)

Methodology

This data was collected by Stacker from the U.S. Census Bureau on Virginia residents in 2019. The counties are ranked by longest average commute times.