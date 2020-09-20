Longwood University cancels previously postponed graduation ceremony

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Longwood University has cancelled commencement exercises for the class of 2020. The university initially postponed these ceremonies from May to Oct. 9 and 10.

Longwood says the graduation has been cancelled because of restrictions on state and local gathers as well as their responsibility to public health.

According to Longwood’s commencement update, administrators are working with graduates who previously planned to visit Farmville for the graduation weekend to create ways for small groups and families to mark the occasion while still respecting health standards.

