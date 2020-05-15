Longwood University cuts pay to avoid layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Longwood University will begin temporary pay reductions averaging roughly 6.5% over the coming year, a move made in response to the economic damage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The decision, according to the university, was made in order to avoid layoffs.

The cuts for most of Longwood’s faculty and staff will range from 5.7% to 7%, with a few senior university leaders taking 15% reductions and its vice presidents taking a cut of 20%. Longwood President Taylor Reveley will take a 25% reduction, the university said.

“We are heartened by how eager our students are telling us they are to return,” Reveley told university employees. “But like virtually every institution around the country, we must take steps now to prepare for the financial impact next year. The path we are choosing first is one of shared sacrifice over more targeted cuts that would result in job losses, which would be more difficult for our community.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: