‘Look before you lock’ DMV warns against dangers of leaving kids and pets in hot cars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Temperatures are rising and that means the inside of your car is getting hotter too. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is warning people about the dangers of vehicular heatstroke, especially for kids and pets.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 24 children died after being left in a hot car in Virginia last year.

The traffic safety administration uses the phrase “look before you lock” to help remind people not to lock any people or pets inside of a car accidentally.

The DMV sent a release on Thursday warning parents to near leave their kids alone in the car, no matter the temperature or time period.

Even on a milder 80 degree summer day, the inside of a car can reach up to 100 degrees in around 10 minutes. The DMV explains that some efforts like parking in the shade and rolling the windows down are not enough to keep occupants safe on hot days.

“As the weather is warming up in the Commonwealth and we are traveling more frequently, we need to establish habits that will help keep our children and pets safe when we get out of our vehicles,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “All hot car deaths are preventable and we – as parents, caregivers, and bystanders – have a responsibility to keep those more vulnerable to heatstroke safe.”

Kids and pets are the most likely to suffer heatstroke. Kids heat up faster than adults and pets cannot sweat like humans making it harder to cool down. Drivers should also take special care to not leave elderly people in the car.