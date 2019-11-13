LOOK INSIDE: Amazon’s second headquarters in Virginia

(CNN) — Amazon has finished refurbishing its leased office space in Northern Virginia.

The colorful,and quirky Crystal City office towers over Reagan National Airports Control Tower.

Amazon Vice President, Ardine Williams says “one of the things that you will find in amazon spaces around the world is an effort to bring natural light in. By creating that open space, it makes it far easier for people to work across different groups to solve problems for customers.”

The tech giant has transformed three floors and are already starting to fill it with employees. It hold up to 450-employees, even more can work next door in the in the building that opens next year. “the buildings being separated means that people are actually out and moving back and forth through the community during the day,” says Williams.

The Crystal City Sports Pub has already seen Amazon foot traffic. Owner Art Dougherty says businesses need it to recoup customers who left with the exodus of thousands of government jobs.”people get to know each other and that is what you want in a community, so it helps them, it helps us.”

The online retailer has your typical conference rooms and your not so typical community meeting space. “When Jeff started the company all of our desks were made from doors that came home supply company,” says Williams.

While amazon continues to fill its leased space, the company is focusing on the next two phases. including a 22-story tower near Pentagon City’s Whole Foods.

Williams says hopefully in 5 years Crystal City will be booming again.