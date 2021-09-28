Looking for a Fall getaway? The 6 best things to do in the Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The air is beginning to get colder and the leaves are starting to change. Fall is here, and for those of you looking for something fun to do, we’ve put together a list of six things to do in the Smoky Mountains to help you take in all that fall has to offer.

Auto Touring

Auto touring is a great way to take in the change of the seasons. One of the most popular places within the smokies is Cades Coves, but for those who wish to avoid the crowns, the Foothills Parkway, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and Rich Mountian Road also offer wonderful options to see the park. All of these roads offer beautiful views of the mountains and plenty of places to pull off and enjoy the scenery, go on a hike or find learn some history. Also a note for Rich Mountian Road, it is closed from November to May.

Visit an Applehouse

Throughout the Smoky Mountian region, there are a number of apple orchards and apple houses. To find apples near you, Pick Tennessee Products has created a list of apple orchards and farms located throughout the state, here are some of the apple farms located in our area:

The Apple Barn and Cider Mill 230 Apple Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Sunday -Friday: 9 AM–5:30 PM Saturday: 9 AM–7 PM https://www.applebarncidermill.com/

Buffalo Trail Orchard 1890 Dodd Branch Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743 Call for hours: (423) 639-2297 https://buffalotrailorchard.com/

Beech Grove Farm 1210 Estates Drive Seymour, TN 37865 Schudule a time to visit on their website: http://beechgrove.farm/

Zavels Family Farms 340 Zachary Road, Blaine, TN 37709 Call for Hours: 865-363-6202 http://www.zavelsfamilyfarms.com/



To find more visit Pick Tennessee Products, https://www.picktnproducts.org/content/picktn/listview/apples.html.

Rocky Top Wine Trail

There are a number of local wineries within the Smoky Mountains, for those looking to try a range of winery’s the Rocky Top Wine Trail may be the choice for you. The trail is comprised of five wineries and offers 75 unique wines. The trail is free to do, just visit one of the five wineries to pick up a passport. Each location will stamp the passport and after three stamps you will receive a free souvenir wine glass, and if you finish the trail you will receive another free gift.

Apple Barn Cider House 226 Apple Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 (Photo via Google Maps)

Apple Barn Winery 220 Apple Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 (Photo via Google Maps)

Hillside Winery 229 Collier Dr, Sevierville, TN 37862 (Photo via Google Maps)

Mill Bridge Winery 3331 S River Rd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 (Photo via Google Maps)

Mountain Valley Vineyards 2174 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 (Photo via Google Maps)

Visit a waterfall

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has a wide arrange of waterfalls that visitors can found while hiking. Some of the most popular include Grotto, Laurel, Abrams and Rainbow Falls, but the National Park Service says smaller cascades and falls can be found on nearly every river in the park. The changing of the leaves provides a wonderful framing to the falls and the weather is very nice for hiking. To find out more about the waterfalls, visit nps.gov/waterfalls.html

Visit Clingman’s Dome

Clingman’s Dome is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and the highest point in Tennessee according to the National Park Service. The observation tower on the summit offers a 360 view of the Smokies. During the fall this allows viewers the take in the chance of the seasons across over 100 miles on clear days.

View from Clingman’s Dome in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Ride a horse

Guided horseback rides are offered throughout the Smoky Mountains. Horseback riding offers a different view of the mountains and allows riders to experience the mountains off the beaten path.