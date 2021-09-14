Looking for a ticket refund? StubHub reaches agreement to repay consumers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia, along with nine other states and DC, has reached an agreement with StubHub, an online ticket reseller, after the company refused to pay refunds for events cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

Prior to March 2020, StubHub offered a “FanProtect Guarantee,” which included full refunds on cancelled events. However, as the first wave of COVID-19 hit and venues across the country suddenly closed, StubHub reneged on that promise, according to a press release from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Instead, the company offered credit worth 120 percent of the cancelled tickets price – credit that could only be used to buy future tickets on StubHub.

“Virginia consumers should be able to trust that a company will honor their cancellation policies and refund guarantees,” said Herring. “And the COVID pandemic should not be used as an excuse.”

If you purchased a ticket, were effected by the changes described above, and have not been contacted by StubHub, you can contact the company at (866) 788-2482 or file a complaint with the Attorney General’s consumer protection division.

As part of the agreement, StubHub will have to disclose any future changes to its refund policy directly to consumers and pay refunds in a timely manner.