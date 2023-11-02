LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — At least eight Park View High School students have suffered opioid-related overdoses, seven of which were reported in the past three weeks.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is investigating the overdoses and is working with the school to identify the source and distribution of the opioids.

Four of the overdoses happened in the school. Three students required Narcan, two of which also required CPR by school staff.

All of the overdoses appear to involve fentanyl, which is often found in the form of a fake oxycodone pill, LCSO said in a news release on Tuesday. The pill is blue, circular and may be stamped “M30.”

“We know the overwhelming number of Park View students are responsible and care about the safety of their school, and we are putting all available resources into identifying who is responsible for distributing these lethal drugs,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman in the release.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence, said in a news release that measures are being taken to support students, including training and supplying staff with Naloxone for emergencies. Extra administrators, counselors and Safety & Security Officers are supporting the Park View community.

“I think it is important to note that the issue of addiction is truly at play here,” Spence stated. “When students come to school, we want them to learn and thrive. But, most of all we want them to live. We must, as a community, come together to find ways to help our young people who are facing these issues.”

LCSO has investigated 18 reports of overdoses of Loudon County juveniles this year, including these recent overdoses at Park View. Last year, the department investigated 19 total comparable reports.

People are encouraged to contact the LCSO immediately if they have any information about the incidents at Park View High School or any other Loudoun County school. You can report an anonymous tip by calling (703) 777-1919.