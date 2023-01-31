The sheriff's office said the driver was clocked going more than 60 mph over the speed limit on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With a bright red background, the sheriff’s office put a driver who received a speeding ticket on blast on its social media accounts Tuesday.

The Facebook post and tweet from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office begin with “Dear Lucas,” addressing the person who received the ticket by his first name, as they point out (and call out) that deputies caught him going 116 mph in a 55 mph zone. A picture of the ticket, with the driver’s personal information covered up, is included.

The post on Facebook provides a lengthier letter to Lucas than the one on Twitter:

Dear Lucas, A few days ago you were pulled over for driving 116 in a 55 mph zone on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road. This reckless behavior put your life and the lives of all the all the other people on the roadway at risk. We hope this is a life lesson for you and it will never happen again. We also hope that you take the time to talk to all your friends about the consequences of such reckless behavior. Consequences such as possible jail time, loss of license, huge fines, and points on your license – your court appearance will dictate that. And finally, we are glad you are here live another day. Next time you may not be so lucky. We here at the LCSO do not tolerate this type of behavior, the lives of those who live, work, and play in #Loudoun are too valuable. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Other law enforcement agencies, including Virginia State Police, have shared similar posts on social media when they’ve encountered cases of excessive speeding. The goal is to call attention to the frequency of the issue and the dangers it poses.