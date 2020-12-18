Loudoun County to rename its portions of US Routes 50 and 7

Virginia News

by: Associated Press

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia’s Loudoun County have voted to rename the county’s portions of U.S. Routes 50 and 7. That’s because one of the roadways was named after a Confederate commander, and the other was named after an ardent segregationist.

WTOP reports that the board voted on Tuesday to make the changes.

U.S. 50 has been called John Mosby Highway. Mosby was a Confederate commander during the Civil War. U.S. 7 has been known as Harry Byrd Highway in the stretches contained in Loudoun County. Byrd was a Virginia governor from 1926 to 1930 and later a U.S. Senator. Byrd was known for his zealous opposition to integration.

