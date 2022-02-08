Louisa County celebrating Black History Month with Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County historical Society is inviting people to join them in celebrating Black History Month, with the installation of a historical roadside marker Saturday, February 12.

The Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony is a part of Louisa’s Freedom of Choice Remembrance Project, celebrating the integration of Louisa County High School.

The marker lists the names of the first 13 Black students to desegregate Louisa County High School in 1965, eleven years after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the segregation of schools unconstitutional. All 13 students graduated from the high school with their respective classes.

The Louisa County Historical Society, in partnership with the Louisa County School Board, Board of Supervisors, Sheriff, and NAACP is holding the dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of Louisa County High School, 757 Davis Highway, Mineral, VA 23117.

The Louisa County Historical Society said a prerecorded video will also be available highlighting the history of integration in Louisa and the Freedom of Choice oral history project.