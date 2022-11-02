RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.

During a recent visit to the Kroger store on Main Street in Clifton Forge, Smith, who lives in Covington in Allegheny County, bought a Print n’ Play X the Money ticket from the Virginia Lottery. Smith wasn’t sure whether the ticket was a winner so she showed it to a store clerk, who told her to take it to a Virginia Lottery customer service center. When she did, she learned that her ticket was worth $250,000.

“I almost fell on the floor!” she told Lottery officials. “I had to sit down. My knees got weak!”

Tickets for the Print n’ Play X the Money game can be purchased for $2, $5, $10 or $20. The prize money increases for each price point, and the top prize for the $20 ticket is $250,000. The odds of winning the top prize in a Print n’ Play X the Money game are 1 in 480,000.

Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the commonwealth. According to the Virginia Lottery, Allegheny County received more than $2.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education during the last fiscal year. In the 2022 fiscal year, the Lottery raised approximately 10% — which is more than $779 million — of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.