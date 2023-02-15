VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers announced the lineup for the upcoming BEACH IT! country music festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer.

Festival organizers, along with Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams, Live Nation President of Country Touring Brian O’Connell, and artist-songwriter and Virginia Beach native Alana Springsteen, announced the lineup Wednesday morning.

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert will be headlining the festival. The main stage will also feature Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters, and more.

Local and military presales are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

General tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

In terms of passes, the three-day general admission pass will cost $249, the three-day VIP pass will cost $899, and the three-day VIP reserved pass will cost $1,149.

Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival earlier this month.

The new festival is a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches. It is set to “bring together emerging artists, as well as award-winning and ‘A-List’ country music recording artists,” according to an agenda item submitted by Convention and Visitors Bureau.