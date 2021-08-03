Lynchburg man facing hate crime charge after teen hit in head, Staunton Police say

STAUNTON, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg man is facing a hate crime charge after teenager was reportedly assaulted in Staunton over the weekend.

According to the Staunton Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Greenville Avenue on Saturday, July 31 for a report of a fight in progress.

The department says several people gathering in the area reported that an individual made statements about race before assaulting another person.

Police say the victim — identified as 19-year-old Cortez Nathan of Fishersville — was hit in the head.

Robbie Lee Kirby Jr., 41, of Lynchburg, is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail after being charged with assault and battery as a felony hate crime.