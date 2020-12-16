Mackenzie Scott gifts Virginia State University $30 million — largest single-donor gift in school history

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)/AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $30 million to Virginia State University. This is the largest donation by a single donor in the school’s 138-year history.

Earlier this week, she announced that she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

VSU president Dr. Makola M. Abdullah accepted the gift and thanked Scott for her investment in VSU, a generation of students who are living through the challenges of a pandemic, a social justice movement, and reduced scholarship funding.

“Ms. Scott’s legacy and generosity will touch the lives of Virginia State University students for years to come,” VSU President, Dr. Abdullah said in a release.

Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday. She described the coronavirus pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” and noted is has been worse for women, people of color and those living in poverty.

“Meanwhile,” she wrote, “it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

Scott has said that she is “far from completing” her giving pledge, and urged others to follow her lead in whatever way they could: time, a voice or money.