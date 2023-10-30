MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters from all across the state are continuing to try and contain a wildfire in the area of Quaker Run Road that began Tuesday and has since spread to around 450 acres.

While the fire has spread further, the Virginia Department of Forestry reports that the fire is more contained than it was before — about 35% compared to 20% on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Officials said residents and visitors may notice smoke produced by the fire visible from several counties away. The air quality in certain nearby areas may also be negatively affected.

“As long as weather conditions don’t shift, we anticipate this fire will be fully contained within the next few days,” said Department of Forestry Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller on Saturday.

Quaker Run Fire in Madison County. (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Forestry)

Late on Sunday afternoon, officials reported that no homes or structures had been damaged by the fire.

“The steep, rocky and difficult-to-access terrain has provided a challenge. Protection of property, natural resources and the safety of our firefighters is top priority,” Sunday’s announcement from the Department of Forestry reads. “Nearly 90 staff from DOF and our partner departments will continue containment efforts tomorrow. Quaker Run Road is closed to through traffic until further notice for safety reasons.

For more updates on the fire, visit the Department of Forestry’s website.